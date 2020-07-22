Kangana Ranaut Questions Why Was Only Sushant Targetted For Drive's Failure? Details

Kangana Ranaut recently made some of the biggest revelations about the Bollywood and entertainment industry during her interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. During Kangana Ranaut’s interview, she also talked about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Drive movie. She called out Karan Johar for ‘dumping’ the movie. She recently took to her Twitter handle and questioned media for blaming only Sushant Singh Rajput for Drive’s failure. Here is what the actor had to say about it.

Also Read | Kangana Fact Checks Swara, Asks 'not To Misguide People Based On 10-year-old Videos', Read

Kangana Ranaut raises questions on 'Drive' failure

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter and reshared a tweet about Sushant Singh Rajput’s movie Drive. The tweet shared by Kangana Ranaut had several news articles about the movie and Sushant Singh Rajput. In her tweet, Kangana Ranaut said Sushant Singh Rajput’s Drive movie turned out to be a flop but it was not just Sushant Singh Rajput’s fault. She raised questions like was it not the fault of director and producer too? Talking about Sushant’s movie Chhichhhore, Kangana Ranaut questioned about why Sushant Singh Rajput was called a flop actor even after delivering a blockbuster movie like Chhichhore. She further said that why did Karan Johar only blame Sushant Singh Rajput for the movie’s failure.

Also Read | 10 Statements Of Kangana Ranaut That Broke The Net: From Sushant's Death To 'Movie Mafia'

Kangana Ranaut's interview

During her recent interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana Ranaut talked about Drive. She claimed, “Seeing Sushant's rise to fame with Dhoni, Karan Johar (Aditya Chopra's childhood friend) strategically entered the situation and hired him in the lead role for the film Drive. He then tagged Sushant Singh Rajput as a flop star and didn't attract exhibitors" Kangana then questioned how a director like Karan Johar could not release the film in theatres. "How is it possible that after delivering a blockbuster, you are not getting buyers for Sushant?," Kangana asked. "Explain the mathematics! Karan Johar sold Sushant Singh as a flop actor."

Also Read | Kangana Claims Taapsee Never Gave Solo Hits, Slams Her For 'covering Up Sushant's Murder'

Also Read | Kangana Speaks To Arnab, Claims Sushant Was 'Systematically Sidelined' By Two Producers

Sushant Singh Rajput's Drive movie

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Hindi language action thriller Drive is written, edited and helmed by Tarun Mansukhani. Drive was produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. The movie was released on streaming service Netflix on November 1 last year. The movie did not do well after its release on Netflix. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Drive is his last movie to have released before his untimely demise in June 2020.

Promo Image Credits: Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram and Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.