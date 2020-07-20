Kangana Claims Taapsee Never Gave Solo Hits, Slams Her For 'covering Up Sushant's Murder'

Kangana Ranaut’s recent explosive interview with Republic Media Network Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami is being talked about all over social media. During her interview, Kangana Ranaut talked about Bollywood actors Swara Bhaskar and Taapsee Pannu. Taapsee Pannu also responded to Kangana Ranaut’s comments. Recently, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter and slammed the Pink star. Here is what the actor had to say about it.

Kangana Ranaut slams Taapsee Pannu

Kangana Ranaut took to twitter and claimed that Taapsee Pannu never gave any solo hits. Talking about Taapsee Pannu’s movies, Kangana Ranaut said Taapsee Pannu’s Mission Mangal or Badla were male-dominated movies and Taapsee Pannu never gave a solo hit in her whole life. She also tagged Indian author Kannika Dhillon in her tweet.

Kannika Dhillon had recently supported Taapsee Pannu by saying her last 5 films made ₹352 Crore at the box office. Kangana Ranaut slammed Taapsee Pannu, Kanika Dhillon and said that they are all trying to cover up Sushant Singh Rajput's ‘murder’. She further added that Sushant complained about nepotism and bullying but nobody defended him and mentioned that Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon are now trying to defend Sushant’s ‘murder’ now.

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter

MissionM or Badla they are male dominated films, @taapsee never gave a solo hit in her whole life @KanikaDhillon n whole left ecosystem trying to cover up murder of SSR who complained about nepotism n Bullying shame on you all no one defended him but defending his murders now. https://t.co/u3PASs22WQ — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 20, 2020

Taapsee Pannu on Kangana calling her a 'B-Grade actress'

Taapsee Pannu had recently addressed the comments made by Kangana Ranaut about her being a ‘B-Grade actress’. In her media interaction, Taapsee Pannu said that she refuses to be bitter and take advantage of someone’s death for personal vendetta. She had also reshared the tweet by Kanika Dhillon which mentioned the figures of her last five films and said that maybe this is what qualifies her as a B-Grade actress. Here is a look at Taapsee Pannu's Twitter.

Taapsee Pannu's Twitter

I guess that’s what qualified me for B grade :) https://t.co/zMGtU7rgR9 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 20, 2020

Kangana Ranaut’s comments on Taapsee Pannu during her interview

In a tell-all interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana Ranaut talked about Sushant Singh Rajput's case. In her interview, Kangana Ranaut called out big producers and some famous Bollywood actors as well. She also talked about Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker. She questioned Taapsee and Swara, "If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya. You both are better actresses. Why don't you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?"

