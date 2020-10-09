Kangana Ranaut Pens Adorable Note To Wish Her Brother On His Birthday

Kangana Ranaut recently took to Twitter to send in birthday wishes for her brother. The actor posted a few pictures to wish him. In the picture, Priyanka Chopra can be seen posing next to brother Aksht and gave a quirky look. The actor shared the picture with a birthday note that read, "When I was small whenever we went to temples my Dadi whispered in my ear ‘बोलो माता रानी मुझे एक भईया देदो’ without even knowing the meaning of these words I squeezed my eyes and repeated ...ha ha on this day Goddess blessed us and what a wonderful blessing Happy Birthday Aksht" (sic).

Kangana Ranaut's adorable birthday wishes for brother

The adorable wish showered by Kangana narrates a candid story from her childhood. The Tanu Weds Manu actor also went down the memory lane by sharing throwback pictures from her childhood days along with a few more pics from recent times. Take a look at the post below:

When I was small whenever we went to temples my Dadi whispered in my ear ‘बोलो माता रानी मुझे एक भईया देदो’ without even knowing the meaning of these words I squeezed my eyes and repeated ...ha ha on this day Goddess blessed us and what a wonderful blessing❤️

Happy Birthday Aksht pic.twitter.com/edeoPebSYz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 9, 2020

In the pictures shared by Kangana Ranaut, she's seen going all goofy with her brother for a selfie. The tweet is then followed by a few more pictures from their childhood which even has Rangoli and her parents with Aksht. The actor further wrote, "Many are asking if that young girl in the picture is me, no ! that’s Rangoli with Aksht, here are some more pics, baby Aksht with our parents, I always wondered when they sneaked out to click this picture without their daughters ha ha lots of fights happened over this picture" (sic). Check out the post below:

Many are asking if that young girl in the picture is me, no ! that’s Rangoli with Aksht, here are some more pics, baby Aksht with our parents, I always wondered when they sneaked out to click this picture without their daughters ha ha lots of fights happened over this picture 🙂 pic.twitter.com/2oIP5d7ruB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 9, 2020

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut has resumed the shooting of her upcoming film Thalaivi. For the shooting, the actor flew down to South India. Helmed by AL Vijay, the movie will see Arvind Swami as Maruthur Gopala Ramachandran (MGR). The film will release in multiple languages like Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

After Thalaivi, she will be seen in the action film Dhaakad, helmed by Razneesh Ghai. The movie was supposed to have a Diwali release this year but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it has been pushed forward. Besides this, she will also star in Tejas in the lead role of a fighter pilot.

