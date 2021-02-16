Kangana Ranaut Joins Koo, Introduces Herself As 'Hot Blooded Kshatriya' On The App

After making an announcement about her shift to homegrown Twitter-substitute Koo, actress Kangana Ranaut has now shared her account details of Koo. She also asked all her friends to send her a text as they join the app. This move comes after she had raised her voice against Twitter for not taking action against accounts of media entities, activists, politicians as "it would violate their fundamental right to free expression" guaranteed under country's law. Slamming the micro-blogging platform, the actor asked, 'Who are you?'.

Kangana Ranaut shares Koo details

Requesting all her friends to join her on the Koo app, she wrote, "This is my Koo account follow me here...I want to find all my friends here DM me as and when you join. Listen to interesting thoughts by kanganarofficial on Koo App". Kangana also shared the link of her account, where her bio mentions her as "Desh Bhakt and Hot blooded Kshatriya woman". Currently, she is enjoying 16272 Followers on the app.

Apart from making her debut on the app, the actress even shared her post on the Koo app where she mentioned taking some time off from professional commitments to interact with her friends on the homegrown app. Sending out the message of 'Aatmanirbhar', the actress wrote, "Hello everyone .... working nights this is lunch break for #Dhaakad crew. why not Koo now. This is a new place will take time to get fimiliar magar bhade ka ghar bhade ka hota hai, apna ghar kaisa bhi ho apna hota hai".

Earlier, the actress fumed at Twitter and mentioned that their time is up now and she will shift to homegrown Twitter-substitute Koo. She wrote, "Absolutely thrilled to experience homegrown Koo app. Will inform everyone soon about my account details there." This is not the first time the actor has been critical of the microblogging platform, in fact, she has been on the receiving end of its judgment before while her sister Rangoli saw her account being banned.

Meanwhile, the micro-blogging site had removed two of actress Kangana Ranaut’s tweets related to the farmers' protests. "We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options," Twitter said in an official statement. When tried to access the two tweets, a message appears, reading, "This Tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules."

Other than Kangana Ranaut, another celebrity to join the homegrown app is Anupam Kher. Anupam had shared the details of his account and revealed his very first Koo on the app — 'Jai Ho'. 'Koo' app won the AatmaNirbhar innovation challenge and is a Made in India service as per the vision of PM Narendra Modi. Koo, a micro-blogging website of India and also was a part of the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge last year, took its time but is now receiving attention from many of the government-related bodies. The ten-month-old app's co-founder and chief executive Aprameya Radhakrishna recently affirmed that Koo enables the free expression of thoughts and opinions for every Indian irrespective of the language preference.

