Kangana Ranaut opens up on battling 'conspiracy' during 'Manikarnika' with throwback pic

Kangana Ranaut has been in the news for opening up about people who created hurdles in her film career, in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Some of the statements are not new, with the actor often talking about them in the past as well. One of these had been the issues that the Tanu Weds Manu star had faced during the film Manikarnika, and she now says that it was the Almighty who had helped her at that time.

Kangana Ranaut on Manikarnika hurdles

Sharing a throwback picture where Kangana, dressed in a saree, is seen performing a ritual in a Lord Shiva temple, she claimed that there was a ‘conspiracy to destroy’ her career when Manikarnika had hit a roadblock.

She revealed that she had prayed to ‘Mahaakaal’ then as she had taken responsibility for the film by assuming the director’s role as well. The National Award-winner stated that Lord Shiva made it happen with the help of ‘amazing people’. Kangana shared that she conveyed gratitude for the blessings when the schedule was completed, by praying at the temple.

When Manikarnika hit a road block, the conspiracy was to destroy my career and ruin me, I prayed to Mahakaal when I took the entire responsibility for its release, he manifested through so many amazing people and make it happen,this was clicked on schedule wrap,HAR HAR MAHADEV 🙏 pic.twitter.com/52G4r3gYD6 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 30, 2020

Manikarnika, the ambitious film on freedom fighter Rani Lakshmibai was being helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi, before creative differences made him quit the venture. Kangana then took over as the director to complete the remaining portions of the film. The release date had also been delayed a few times before hitting the screens in January However, the film was a success at the box office, earning close to Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Republic TV, Kangana made sensational statements about similar plans to target her. She claimed that her ‘mentor-turned-tormentor’ had drugged her and assaulted her after she bagged her first film. The actress also stated that a top star and his family sought to put her in jail after their split, as she knew the details of his drug consumption and hospitalisation for it.

