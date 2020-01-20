Kangana Ranaut Opens Up On Fallout With Manikarnika Director: 'Thought I Would Be Admired'

Kangana Ranaut claimed that she should be 'admired' for having a sense of responsibility for taking over as the director of Manikarnika. In a press conference held to promote her upcoming film, Panga, the actress said, “There was no ‘panga’. The director left the film (and) I completed it. It was just that. If I helped my producer (and) studio, toh us cheez ke liye mera sammaan hona chahiye (I should be revered for that). People should see I am so responsible. I got many brickbats and I am shocked.”

Not the first time

After a creative dispute with the original director the actress took over. Krish, (the original director) claimed that she had not directed most of the period drama, and asked for credits. Interestingly, this was not the first time an allegation as such had surfaced about Ranaut. Previously, writer Apurva Asrani had alleged that national award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta allowed the actress to undermine his authority on the sets of Simran

Meanwhile, the film that took the ticketing counters by storm in India has recorded a hug score in Japan. Receiving a lot of appreciation and love, the film has compared to all the other Indian projects that have come at Number 3 in terms of the highest Indian opener at the Japanese BO. The historical period drama released there just a few days back.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is a period drama based on the life and struggles of Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. Apart from Kangana, the film also starred Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

It hit Indian screens on January 25, 2019, and managed to cross the first benchmark of Rs 50 crore at the box office in just 5 days of its release. The leading lady Kangana on her work front is awaiting the release of the upcoming sports film Panga directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, in which she will be seen in the shoes of a Kabbadi player. Apart from her, the film also stars Richa Chaddha, Punjabi singer Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The movie will open in theatres on January 24, 2020.

