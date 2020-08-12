Kangana Ranaut Or Vaani Kapoor: Who Styled The Monochrome Pantsuit Better?

If you ever happen to search for inspiration to wear the perfect pant and suit outfit, our Bollywood celebrities are someone you could look up to. From donning neon pantsuits to pastel pink pantsuits, our Bollywood divas will show how to perfectly slay in all. Actors Kangana Ranaut and Vaani Kapoor were spotted in similar coloured monochrome pantsuits. Take a look at their picture to know who wore it better and also take inspiration from them.

Who wore the monochrome outfit better?

Kangana Ranaut

Actor Kangana Ranaut wore a cheetah print pantsuit for an event back in 2016. The actor kept her outfit simple and her makeup minimal. Kangana Ranaut chose a tight-fitting suit with a deep neckline and paired it with a pair of tight pants. She managed to pull off her outfit in a graceful way, by letting her curly short hair open.

The actor went for a minimal makeup look by applying a nude lipstick and using a little blush to highlight her cheeks. The actor wore silver pointed heels to go with her outfit. Kangana Ranaut completed her outfit without any accessories.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor wore her monochrome pair of pantsuit for the promotion for one of her films. She wore the white suit with black polka dots and paired it with a pair of loose pants, that matched her suit. Vaani Kapoor wore a high waist pair of pants and the frill suit, added style to her outfit. Vaani Kapoor went for a smokey eye look and kept the rest of her face simple, by applying little makeup. The actor completed her outfit with a pair of pink sandals. She also wore a watch, the only accessory to complete her entire outfit.

Actors Vaani Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut styled their pair of pantsuit in a unique way. While Kangana Ranaut went for a no accessory look, Vaani Kapoor also chose for a simple look. Kangana Ranaut chose a no-makeup look and Vaani Kapoor, on the other hand, went for a smokey eye look and kept the rest of her makeup simple.

