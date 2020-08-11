Janmashtami 2020: Kangana Ranaut Answers Query, Extends Wishes; Check Tweets

Earlier today, Kangana Ranaut celebrated the festival of Janmashtami 2020 on social media with posts dedicated to Lord Krishna. However, questions started popping up how an 'intellectual' like Kangana be a 'Bhakt'. Taking to her Twitter, the actor made sure to answer the question and put an end to the matter. Here's what this is about.

Kangana Ranaut gives a fitting reply

On Kangana Ranaut's Twitter, the actor gave an answer to the question about how an 'intellectual' person like her could be a 'Bhakt'. She said that when she learned that there are more number of galaxies in the universe than the number of atoms on earth, she decided to be a devotee to the "magic". She also added that everything is "delusional" and "arrogance".

For her tweet, Kangana Ranaut's team shared a picture of her holding a frame of Lord Krishna inside a worship room. Kangana is dressed in a white salwar kameez with a blue, printed dupatta. Take a look at the tweet:

They say how can an intellectual like me be a Bhakt?When I understood there are more galaxies in this universe than the amount of atoms on this planet,I decided I can only be a Fan/Devotee/Bhakt of this magic,every other belief is dellusion/ arrogance-KR #KrishnaJanmashtami2020 pic.twitter.com/mQ8UfkzLyy — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 11, 2020

Also Read: Janmashtami 2020: Mukesh Chhabra, Esha Gupta And Others Wish Fans

The post came after Kangana Ranaut had earlier shared two tweets on Lord Krishna and the festival of Janmashtami. The first tweet said how Krishna was someone who loved to accessories using peacock feathers, silks and flowers. She also said that Vishnu's avatar would play the flute and dance. Kangana also shared a picture of a young Krishna dressed in a yellow attire and playing the flute.

Krishna is the only fashionista incarnation of God ha ha he loved decorating himslef with peacock feathers, flowers and yellow silk, he played flute and danced like a celestial being, what to say about Krishna he is not God he is a doorway to madness-KR #janmashtami2020 pic.twitter.com/19koMHrEJ0 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 11, 2020

Also Read: CSK, Ravi Shastri Lead Cricket Fraternity's Wishes On Janmashtami 2020

The second tweet of Kangana Ranaut talked about Lord Krishna's relationships with women including his mother and Draupadi. Kangana mentioned that he had given his name to Draupadi and the only time he actively took parts in the events of Mahabharat was when the Kauravas were harassing her. She posted a picture of Gopal in the arms of his mother, Yashoda along with the tweet.

For me the most fascinating aspect of Krishna’s personality remains his relationships with women not just Radha, Rukmani or gopis but even with his mothers,he gave his own name to Draupadi, only time he actively participated in Mahabharata when Kauravas tried to strip her #कृष्ण pic.twitter.com/XfEWQMYAEd — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 11, 2020

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande Celebrates Janmashtami 2020, Shares A Devotional Post; See Here

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movies

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the movie Panga which is based on the life of an Indian Kabaddi player. The movie also starred Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill in important roles. The movie released on January 24, 2020.

Kangana Ranaut currently has three films in her kitty which are at various stages of production. She will star in the biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Jayalalitha which is named as Thalaivi. She will also star in Dhaakad and Tejas.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Shares Throwback Pic Of ISKCON Temple Visit, Calls Dwarika 'fascinating'

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Claps Back At Kubbra Sait Who Showed Support To Suspend Her Twitter Handle

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Shares An Appreciation Post For Authentic Indian Women; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.