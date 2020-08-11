Kangana Ranaut Shares Throwback Pic Of ISKCON Temple Visit, Calls Dwarika 'fascinating'

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently took to Twitter to share throwback pictures while wishing the people on Janmashtami 2020. She can be seen praying at an ISKCON temple while speaking about how divine her experience was at the auspicious space. The pictures have been receiving a lot of love from her fans as they are loving her devotion towards God as they have expressed in the comments section of the tweet.

Kangana Ranaut’s Janmashtami celebrations

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s team recently released pictures of the actor praying at a Krishna temple while wishing her followers on a special day. In a couple of pictures posted, the actor can be seen praying to Lord Krishna at a temple with complete devotion. She can be seen being assisted by the head priest while she wholeheartedly prays with a thali which has a few offerings for Lord Krishna.

In the pictures posted, Kangana Ranaut can be seen dressed in a bright red salwar kameez which has been paired well with statement stone earrings. She can also be spotted with a bright red lip colour which complements her look. In one of the two pictures, she can also be seen posing for the camera while in the other, she is seen immensely concentrating on the prayer with a dupatta around her head.

In the caption for the post, actor Kangana Ranaut is speaking about her most sacred experience at a temple in India. She has written that out of the various places that she has visited in India, Dwarika remains to be the most enchanting and fascinating for her. She has also added that more than a special place, it feels like a "cluster of unnamed ecstatics" that have been put together. Have a look at the post by Team Kangana Ranaut on Twitter here.

Of all the places I have visited on this planet, Dwarika remains the most fascinating and enchanting, in-fact it’s not even a place it’s a little cluster of unnamed ecstatics -KR #Janamashtami2020 #कृष्ण pic.twitter.com/P1rs6ZTyBo — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 11, 2020

Read Krishna Janmashtami Quotes To Share With Your Friends And Family

Also read Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Housekeeping Head's Birthday With A Beautiful Cake; See Pics

Previously, Kangana Ranaut had posted adorable pictures celebrating Raksha Bandhan at her home in Manali. In the pictures posted, she could be seen posing with her sister, Rangoli Chandel and her brothers. In the pictures, she could be seen dressed in traditional attire with a few flowers on her head which enhanced her look. Have a look at the pictures from Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram here.

Read Kangana Ranaut Claps Back At Kubbra Sait Who Showed Support To Suspend Her Twitter Handle

Also read ISKCON Delhi Temple To Celebrate Janmashtami On Aug 12, Entry Based On Limited Invitation

Image Courtesy: Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.