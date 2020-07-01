Kangana Ranaut Attends Sister Rangoli's Housewarming Party In Manali; Watch Video

Rangoli Chandel threw a small house warming party with family and friends recently. She took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a video from the house warming party in which even Kangana Ranaut was spotted. Rangoli thanked all the guests who had turned up to the house warming party.

Kangana at Rangoli Chandel's housewarming party

In the past one month, Rangoli Chandel has been updating her fans about the new house in Manali. From construction pictures to room decorations, Rangoli Chandel had been treating her fans with the progress. Lately, Rangoli uploaded a video in which she had captured her house warming party. In the video, several relatives and friends of Rangoli could be seen. But Kangana’s presence in the video grabbed eyeballs of fans. Kangana Ranaut could be seen mingling with the family and friends. She was also seen interacting with her nephew as she fed him snacks. Check out the video below.

Along with the video, Rangoli penned a heartfelt note for her well-wishers. She thanked everyone for making her house warming party special and for bringing cards, flowers and other gifts. She further thanked all her guests for making the day special for her with their presence.

Kangana Ranaut on the work front

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga. The movie tells the story of a national level Kabbadi player Jaya and her struggles to manage her personal and professional life. The film, starring Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill in the lead, was received well by fans.

Kangana Ranaut is all set for her South Indian film debut with AL Vijay's Thalaivi. The movie, starring Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swamy, Shamna Kasim, and Prakash Raj in the lead, is a biopic of Tamil Nadu's Cheif Minister Jayalalithaa. The Kangana Ranaut starrer is bankrolled by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh under their respective banners Vibri Media and Karma Media And Entertainment.

Besides the upcoming film, Kangana Ranaut has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Reportedly she will be seen in Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad and Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas. All these movies are expected to release in the year ahead.

