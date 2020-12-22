World Saree Day: Kangana Ranaut Shares Some Of Her 'unusual Saree Looks'; See Pics

On the occasion of World Saree Day, actress Kangana Ranaut who is quite active on social media these days shared some of her iconic saree looks with fans while radiating grace and elegance. She took to Twitter and shared her “unusual sari looks” from her different film’s promotion where the actress can be seen exuberating love towards the traditional attire.

Kangana Ranaut shares her saree looks

The post of the actress came after author Anand Ranganathan shared a post on Twitter while defining the beauty of a woman that gets enhanced with just a sari. Anand compared the six-yard with the sound of the veena. In his post, he wrote, “Saree is the strike of lightning but the sound of the veena; it cannot be described with words but it is poetry; it is the fury of tandav but the calm of the tribhanga; its folds hide history but its pallu reveals it; Saree is the pinnacle of human civilization.” Kangana who agreed with Anand was later quick enough to share her sari looks with the throwback pictures. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Agree !!! Some of my unusual sari looks.”

Kangana Ranaut earlier took to Twitter to share how there are 'butterflies in her heart' as she awaits 2021. Sharing a picture of her well-manicured nails and pedicured feet, Kangana wrote, "It’s a beautiful winter day here in the valley, end of the year many thoughts are invading my mind and heart, the fleeting familiarity of the year gone by and the sweet anticipation of the one which is to come. There are butterflies in my heart."\

It’s a beautiful winter day here in the valley, end of the year many thoughts are invading my mind and heart, fleeting familiarity of the year gone by and the sweet anticipation of the one which is to come. There are butterflies in my heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BFwTGgNMlp — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 22, 2020

Apart from this, the actress who has her own religious beliefs took to Twitter and opened up about her New Year’s plans with her family. The actress shared a picture with her mother from the time when she had visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple to seek blessings. Now the actress revealed that she has planned to visit Kedarnath to pray for her family in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana Ranaut wrapped up the shooting schedule of her upcoming film Thalaivi where she will be seen stepping into the shoes of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa. Apart from this, the actress is set to start shooting for her next film Dhakaad followed by Tejas where she will be seen playing the role of an Indian IAF officer. The actress has already started with the preparations for both the films while attending several workshops.

(Image credit: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

