Kangana Ranaut Reminisces Memories Of Mexico Vacation; Says 'it Was Unpredictable'

Kangana Ranaut recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her from her Mexico trip. In the picture, she is seen sitting on the beach with her back towards the camera. A book is kept nearby as Kangana Ranaut enjoys the waves of the water. The actor is spotted wearing a bikini.

Talking about the picture, Kangana Ranaut said that the picture was taken at Tulum which is a small island in Mexico. She wished a good morning to her fans and shared that Mexico was ‘one of the most exciting places’ she visited. Kangana also tagged Mexico as a ‘beautiful’ but ‘unpredictable’ place. Fans in a huge number appreciated the actor for her picture. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's Instagram post.

Kangana Ranaut awaits 2021

In the recent past, Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to share how there are 'butterflies in her heart' as she awaits 2021. Sharing a picture of her well-manicured nails and pedicured feet, Kangana wrote, "It’s a beautiful winter day here in the valley, end of the year many thoughts are invading my mind and heart, the fleeting familiarity of the year gone by and the sweet anticipation of the one which is to come. There are butterflies in my heart." Kangana is currently in Manali after she wrapped the shoot of her next film Thalaivi.

It’s a beautiful winter day here in the valley, end of the year many thoughts are invading my mind and heart, fleeting familiarity of the year gone by and the sweet anticipation of the one which is to come. There are butterflies in my heart â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/BFwTGgNMlp — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 22, 2020

Talking about her 2021 plans, Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle and shared a picture with her mother from the time when she had visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple to seek blessings. She then revealed that in 2021, she wanted to visit Kedarnath to pray for her family in 2021. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's photo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of her upcoming film Thalaivi where she will be seen stepping into the shoes of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa. Apart from this, the actor is set to start shooting for her next film Dhakaad followed by Tejas where she will be seen playing the role of an Indian IAF officer. The actor has already started with the preparations for both the films while attending several workshops.

