Pakistani Actor Questions Kangana Ranaut Over Government Support; Rangoli Claims 'respect'

Apart from her acclaimed performances, Kangana Ranaut becoming the ‘flagbearer’ in the criticism of the film industry’s nepotism has been a highlight. The National Award-winner has taken on numerous other relevant issues as well. However, as per Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha, Kangana used the ‘progressive values’ to gain ‘traction’, before supporting a government that ‘stifles’ 'voices of dissent’ and any opinion against its policy as ‘corrupt.’

READ: This Day That Year: Rangoli Chandel's Tweets To Malaika-Arjun Wedding Rumours

Mansha Pasha had aired her views about Kangana on Twitter, terming the actor as a ‘classic woman’ who ‘talked down her privilege.’ She also wrote that anyone who disagrees to be too rich, too privileged or too corrupt ‘can’t be a voice of the people.’ Mansha concluded that one should know about people ‘using’ the values only to further their own politics.

Kangana Ranaut is a classic example of a woman who started off as someone who talked down privelege, becoming a voice against nepotism.

She then used progressive values to gain traction and then support a government that stifles all voices of dissent and calls everything that — manshapasha (@manshapasha) April 13, 2020

goes against its policy to be "corrupt, anti state" and anyone who disagrees to be too rich or too privileged or too corrupt and cant be a voice for the people.

One needs to aware of those that use values u believe in to futher their own politics. — manshapasha (@manshapasha) April 13, 2020

READ: Rangoli Chandel Shares Her Wedding Pictures Ahead Of Her 10th Anniversary; See Here

As Pakistani media reported the story, Kangana’s sister-cum-manager Rangoli Chandel was not too surprised with the statement. She wrote that criticism from a Pakistani was a ‘validation’ that one was a '100 % nationalist and a true deshbhakt.' Rangoli also wrote that two enemy countries’ citizens should be talking against each other in this way itself, and she only had respect for Mansha for her statement.

Rangoli added that her only problem was with those from this country who showed their loyalty to Pakistan.

READ: Rangoli Chandel Calls For Dismissing 2024 Elections, Says 'let Modi Ji Lead Us Next Term'

Here’s the post

When Pakistanis start to criticise you, it’s a validation that you are 100% nationalist and a sacha Desh Bhakt...two enemy country citizens must talk like this only respect for Ms Pasha, but I can’t respect those jo iss desh ka khakar wafa Pakistan se karte hain... https://t.co/eGe88YpPlP — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 14, 2020

Kangana and her sister Rangoli have been supporters of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. The former had even said she wished to see PM Modi be elected, ahead of the 2019 general elections. Rangoli recently hoped no elections are held in 2024 and that the PM continues to lead the country, to save the country’s wealth after the difficulties to the economy due to COVID-19.

READ: ‘Ranveer Singh Now Enjoys Monopoly': Rangoli After User Compares Him With Ranbir Kapoor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.