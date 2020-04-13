Rangoli Chandel calls for dismissing 2024 elections, says 'let Modi ji lead us next term'

All efforts at the moment are focused towards curbing the COVID-19 pandemic completely. However, the fact that the 21-day national lockdown and some states extending it further is affecting the economy of the country can’t be denied. Several leaders have voiced their concern over it, and even fake quotes like Ratan Tata debunking one of his on the impact of coronavirus on the economy, have also been doing the rounds.

Amid the challenging situation, Kangana Ranaut’s sister-cum-manager Rangoli Chandel, who is gaining popularity on Twitter for her strong views, had a suggestion. She tweeted that India was staring at a ‘huge economic crisis’, and it was important to put off the 2024 general elections.

Though Rangoli expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he will ‘revive’ the economy in 1-2 years, she felt ‘lakhs and lakhs of crores’ on conducting elections should be avoided during the current situation.

Rangoli added that PM Modi should continue leading the country for the next term too, to avoid the wastage of 'huge resources.' She also hoped the nation comes together for the ‘revolutionary step’, since ‘unusual times’ demanded 'unusual resolutions.’

Here are the tweets:

We are going to face huge economy crisis, I am sure Modi ji will revive the economy in a year or two but we must remember we spend lakhs n lakhs of crores on elections we as a nation must dismiss 24 general elections and let Modi ji lead us for next term also 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 12, 2020

Unnecessarily we will waste huge resources and result we all anyway know but unusual times demand unusual resolutions , hope our nation comes together to take such a revolutionary step .... Jai Hind — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 12, 2020

Both the Ranaut sisters have never shied away from expressing her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have often come out in support of the various decisions of the government. Rangoli had recently stated that the people of Himachal Pradesh, where the family lives, followed the PM’s advice like the Bhagwadgita and stayed indoors during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Kangana has also gone back to her home in Manali due to the film industry being shut in the lockdown. The National Award-winner has been keeping her fans engrossed with videos, and pictures with her family. With Maharashtra extending the lockdown till April 30, shooting will remain stalled for over two weeks more.

