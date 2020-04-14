Rangoli Chandel Shares Her Wedding Pictures Ahead Of Her 10th Anniversary; See Here

Just ahead of her 10th wedding anniversary with husband Ajay Chandel, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared a beautiful picture from her wedding diaries on Twitter. Rangoli explained how brides in today's time would spend months in preparations for the big day while she took just a single day and till the time she realized that it was her wedding, everything was over.

Rangoli Chandel shares her wedding picture

The picture shared by Rangoli on the micro-logging site seems to be just after her wedding as she is seen wearing a beautiful red sari and mangalsutra with vermilion on her forehead. While describing her wedding day, Rangoli wrote that in her time, the weddings were not understated as it has become these days.

She also compared her wedding with that of today where girls usually start preparing months in advance whereas for Rangoli, the time she realized that it was her wedding, the functions were already finished.

This is from my wedding day, in those days weddings were understated not like today these days brides prepare for months but to me my wedding was happening actually sunk in on the day of wedding itself and it was done 🥰❤️☺️ pic.twitter.com/QXsH8FrKff — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 14, 2020

Apart from this, the sister-manager also shared a glimpse of her wedding celebrations where she can be seen exchanging vows with her husband Ajay. Rangoli and Ajay are soon going to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary on May 11, but it seems that her wedding celebration plans have to wait for a while.

Rangoli revealed that as part of her anniversary, the couple was planning to shift into their new house in Kullu which requires little polishing, but now seeing the current situation, everything has come to standstill.

This year on 11th May Ajay and I will have our 10th wedding anniversary, we were planning to shift in to our new house in Kullu only last coat of paint was left and now everything has come to stand still, it’s true good things take time 🙂 pic.twitter.com/laulvu14WT — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 14, 2020

Seeing the old picture from the wedding album, several users flooded the comment section with beautiful messages asking about her wedding days.

One of the inquisitive users popped up with a question of whether this was a love marriage or an arrange one. The other user shared pictures of the entire family including actress Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli, her brother Aksht along with their parents.

