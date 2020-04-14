The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Rangoli Chandel Shares Her Wedding Pictures Ahead Of Her 10th Anniversary; See Here

Bollywood News

Just ahead of her 10th wedding anniversary with husband Ajay Chandel, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared a beautiful picture from her wedding day.

Written By Prachi Arya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rangoli Chandel shares her wedding pictures on Twitter ahead of her 10th anniversary

Just ahead of her 10th wedding anniversary with husband Ajay Chandel, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared a beautiful picture from her wedding diaries on Twitter. Rangoli explained how brides in today's time would spend months in preparations for the big day while she took just a single day and till the time she realized that it was her wedding, everything was over.

Rangoli Chandel shares her wedding picture

Read: Rangoli Chandel Slams Twitter User For Missing Kangana Ranaut's Contribution Amid COVID-19

Read: Rangoli Chandel Calls For Dismissing 2024 Elections, Says 'let Modi Ji Lead Us Next Term'

The picture shared by Rangoli on the micro-logging site seems to be just after her wedding as she is seen wearing a beautiful red sari and mangalsutra with vermilion on her forehead. While describing her wedding day, Rangoli wrote that in her time, the weddings were not understated as it has become these days.

She also compared her wedding with that of today where girls usually start preparing months in advance whereas for Rangoli, the time she realized that it was her wedding, the functions were already finished. 

Apart from this, the sister-manager also shared a glimpse of her wedding celebrations where she can be seen exchanging vows with her husband Ajay. Rangoli and Ajay are soon going to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary on May 11, but it seems that her wedding celebration plans have to wait for a while.

Rangoli revealed that as part of her anniversary, the couple was planning to shift into their new house in Kullu which requires little polishing, but now seeing the current situation, everything has come to standstill.

Seeing the old picture from the wedding album, several users flooded the comment section with beautiful messages asking about her wedding days.

One of the inquisitive users popped up with a question of whether this was a love marriage or an arrange one. The other user shared pictures of the entire family including actress Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli, her brother Aksht along with their parents. 

Read: Rangoli Chandel Reveals Kangana Ranaut Chants 'Hanuman Chalisa' In Tough Times

Read: Rangoli Chandel Pans 'Masakali 2.0'; Calls It 'cheap & Atrocious Copy' Of Rahman's Song

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Fadnavis
FADNAVIS SPEAKS ON BANDRA INCIDENT
Uddhav
CM UDDHAV REASSURES MIGRANT WORKERS
Mumbai
BANDRA INCIDENT: POLICE FILES FIR
Delhi
RED ZONE CRITERIA BECOMES STRINGENT
MS Dhoni
HUSSEY ON CSK'S PATH AFTER MS DHONI
Congress
CONGRESS CONDEMNS BANDRA INCIDENT