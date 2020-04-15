This Day That Year: Rangoli Chandel's Tweets To Malaika-Arjun Wedding Rumours

On this day, lots of things happened in Bollywood, the previous year. Rangoli Chandel attacked Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan; Ishan Khattar parked his bike in a no-parking zone, and netizens speculated about Malaika Arora’s wedding with Arjun Kapoor. Therefore, we have compiled different happenings that occurred this day, from Rangoli Chandel's tweets to Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's wedding rumours. Have a look:

Here’s everything that happened in Bollywood this day

1. Rangoli Chandel attacked Alia Bhatt

After Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel attacked Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan for holding British passports. The previous year, Razdan tweeted a photo of Junaid Khan for #RememberMeWhenYouVote. However, she received criticism for spreading fake news based on religion. On the same issue, Rangoli Chandel took a dig at the mother-daughter duo’s British nationality. According to a report, she wrote, “These non-Indians who are living off this land, lying about intolerance and spreading hatred, time to think about their agenda and not to get carried away with their provocations.

Alia Bhatt could not cast her vote in the previous elections. The reason for the same was that she held a British passport. As India does not permit dual citizenship, the actor had to choose between giving it up or not casting vote at all.

2. Ishaan Khatter got into trouble

The previous year, a video featuring Ishan Khatter surfaced on the internet. In it, the actor’s bike was being towed after he parked it in a no-parking zone. According to reports, he was rejoicing at an eatery during the incident. Moreover, he was asked to pay a fine of ₹500.

3. Malaika Arora’s wedding?

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. The previous year, rumours surfaced that the duo will tie knots in Goa. It all started when Malaika Arora flew to the Maldives and Kapoor tagged along. After this, netizens wondered whether it was the former’s bachelorette getaway. However, she cleared everything by calling them “silly speculations”, according to a report.

