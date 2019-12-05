Kangana Ranaut Pays Tribute To 'Thalavi' Jayalalithaa On Her Death Anniversary

Kangana Ranaut, who is all set to play the role of former late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha in the upcoming movie Thalaivi, paid her homage to the iron lady and observed a few minutes of silence on the sets of Thalaivi on the occasion of her death anniversary. The actor-turned-politician, who passed away on December 5, 2016, due to cardiac arrest, is fondly referred to as 'Puratchi Thalaivi', which means 'revolutionary leader'. "Jayalalithaa ji is one of the biggest female success stories of this century. She was a superstar and went on to become an iconic politician," Kangana said in a statement.

The ruling AIADMK held a peace rally on Thursday to mark the third death anniversary of late party supremo and Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and vowed to be united and win the upcoming polls to rural civic bodies in Tamil Nadu. Paying rich tributes to Jayalalithaa, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in his twitter handle said, "I join millions of her followers & admirers in paying tributes to Amma Jayaram Jayalalithaa Ji on her death anniversary. A compassionate & steadfast leader of her people she always led from the front."

Kangana Ranaut in an interview with a leading website said that she always wanted to work in regional films because people in Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh only watch local films. "So there is a disconnect with that part of the country. I was waiting for a good opportunity to work over there and this film just came my way. I was working on my own biopic, but her (Jayalalithaa) story is very similar to my story. In fact, it is a bigger success story than mine. When I heard the narration of this film, I found many similarities between both the stories. So when I had the option to do a film based on her story or my story, I decided on the former," she added.

