Kangana Ranaut fumes at Twitter over harassment of Indology handle, calls it 'appalling'

It was only a few days ago that Richa Chadha had questioned Twitter over the reduction in her followers and deletion of tweets, after many other celebrities doing so in the past. However, it is not just the celebrities who are at the receiving end of this inconvenience. Recently, Kangana Ranaut came out in support of one such person whose account was not just impersonated, but the user also received death threats by a man.

Kangana Ranaut seeks action from Twitter

Kangana Ranaut tagged Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and requested him to help out the person running the handle named ‘True Indology’. She called it ‘absolutely appalling’, and that ‘this kind of harassment’ was ‘so uncalled for.'The actor also apologised to the person for having ‘to deal with so much terror and filth for speaking up for your nation.'

Absolutely appalling, this kind of harassment is so uncalled for, we request @Twitter @jack to look in to this matter and help @TIinExile, sorry that you have to deal with so much terror and filth for speaking up for your nation.... very sad indeed. https://t.co/lHVwc0iil0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 7, 2020

In a blog post, the person shared the ordeal related to the handle named 'True Indology. 'The netizen claimed that another account with the same name had been created for over a year. The person claimed that the 'Islamist handle' impersonated this handle and issued death threats.

After raising objection with Twitter in multiple complaints, the person has also filed a cyber harassment complaint. Moreover, as the person decided to take a break over the harassment and returned to Twitter, it was observed that the number of followers were not correct.

The user also added that the handle would not show up when searched and that people complained about finding it difficult to follow the handle, apart from the fluctuating count of followers. In the latest, the netizen claimed that the handle @trueindology has also been given to the alleged impersonator, and called it ‘downright fraudulent behaviour.’ Highlighting prominent people following the account, the person called it a ‘scam’ and that it was the price she had to pay for ‘speaking the truth.’

Kangana's row with Twitter

Kangana too had hit out at Twitter in August, claiming that her followers were reducing by 40,000 to 50,000 every day, days after she had officially joined the platform. She then alleged a ‘strong racket.’ Even her sister-manager Rangoli Chandel was a part of a controversy after her account was suspended over hateful posts.

