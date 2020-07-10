Adhyayan Suman Praises Kangana Ranaut, Says 'Perfect Example Of One Who Fought Big Stars'

The Kangana Ranaut-Adhyayan Suman relationship has been among the most controversial ones in the film industry. The exes have made strong accusations at each other in the past, but despite their equation, the latter has now come out in support of his former co-star amid the nepotism debate. The Raaz: The Mystery Continues star stated that he respects Kangana for taking on the big names, and establishing herself despite the odds.

Adhyayan on Bollywood practices

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Adhyayan was talking about the power equations in the film industry and favouritism that has become a talking point. The actor recalled how he himself was ousted from 14 films, but people did not pay attention to it then.

He called it ‘unfortunate’ that Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise had brought spotlight on how many faced pressure from the big names. Adhyayan also said it was hard to ‘trust anybody’ and it was tough to figure out the intentions behind such practices. The actor highlighted that nepotism is present in every industry, but it was groupism and favouritism that needed to be fought.

Adhyayan stated the industry worked on a business proportion, where those who deliver success continue to get work, and it’s hard for the others to establish themselves from scratch.

The Himmatwala actor then gave the example of those who had done well, and gave Kangana’s example. He stressed that people keep stating that he ‘talks ill’ about his ex, but he stated hat he always respected her. Adhyayan said that she had faced odds, but earned respect and fame through her hard work. He called the Tanu Weds Manu star the ‘perfect example’ of fighting the ‘bigger people’ and making a ‘huge name’, and added, ‘’hats off to her.’

Giving the example of Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, he said it was ‘unfair’ to say that ‘outsiders’ were not given chances.

Meanwhile, Adhyayan’s father Shekhar Suman has been at the forefront of the fight for ‘justice’ for Sushant’s death and even met his family in Patna and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to press for a CBI enquiry in the case. He also has been voicing his views on Twitter.

