Kangana Ranaut Plays 'Love Story' Theme On Her Piano, Fans Say 'Mastero In Everything'

Kangana Ranaut's team, in the wee hours of the day, shared a video of the actor playing the piano at home. As seen in the visual, Kangana Ranaut passionately plays the 'Love Story' theme in her Manali house. The caption to the post read, "Kangana Ranaut turns to classics — plays Love Story theme on the piano at her house in Manali."

Kangana is seen wearing a pretty shirt, as she nods her head and seemingly enjoys her piano session. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor tied a neat ponytail too. The video also gives a glimpse of Kangana's lavish house in Manali.

Fans in huge numbers dropped endearing comments on Kangana Ranaut's video. A user wrote, "Wow, that's my favourite." Another fan said, "Dream House." One fan said, "Mastero in everything." Some penned heartfelt notes for Kangana in the comments section. Check out Kangana Ranaut's video here.

Meanwhile, there were a lot of reports claiming that Kangana Ranaut's upcoming flick, Thalaivi would have an OTT release. However, proving all rumours to be baseless, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post on social media and wrote that the film will not release on OTT platforms. Taran also mentioned that the news of releasing the Kangana Ranaut starrer first on the OTT platform is false. According to him, the film will hit the big screens and later will find a digital release.

On the work front

Kangana was last seen in Panga. In the movie, she played the role of a housewife who tries to resume her career in national Kabaddi. The movie was well-received by fans and critics. However, the film did not churn massive numbers at the box office.

Kangana Ranaut would be seen next in Thalaivi. The movie is an upcoming 2020 Indian biographical film directed by AL Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan and Shailesh R Singh. The film is a drama based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The film stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role with Arvind Swamy, Prakash Raj, Shamna Kasim, and Madhoo in pivotal roles. Kangana's new avatar in the movie has already intrigued fans to watch her on the screen.

