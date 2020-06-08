Kangana Ranaut’s 'Thalaivi' To Release In Theaters First, Reports Of OTT Premiere False

Putting all speculations to rest about the release of the upcoming film Thalaivi, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post on social media and wrote that the film will not release on OTT platforms. Taran mentioned that the news of releasing the Kangana Ranaut starrer film first on the OTT platform is false. According to him, the film will hit the big screens and later will find a digital release.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi to release in theatres first

Taran shared the picture of Kangana Ranaut dressed as the political stalwart Jayalalithaa. While sharing the big news, the film critic wrote that the biopic titled Thalaivi will release in theatres first while he rubbished the reports claiming the release of the film on the digital platform first.

Earlier, several media reports claimed that the film might release on Netflix and Amazon just like Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo. The Tanu Weds Manu actress had earlier stated that the film deserves much more than an OTT release. She believes that the film is much bigger in scale and was meant for a big-screen. During an interview with a local media outlet, the actress reportedly said that the films Manikarnika and Thalaivi are on the same spectrum.

She added that Thalaivi should be enjoyed by single screen film watchers and people in remote areas who do not use OTT platforms. According to Kangana’s statement given to a media portal, she revealed that Panga, Judegementall Hai Kya, and more such films are great for the digital space. However, Thalaivi or Manikarnika are meant for bigger screens. She added that a bigger portion of the digital-friendly films came from OTT streaming and viewing.

After a long halt of over two months now, Bollywood will finally resume shoots from June 15, as per the guidelines provided by the state government. Although most of the actors are looking forward to finally be on their film's sets, the Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut's wait for returning on the sets of her highly-anticipated film Thalaivi seems to have not come to an end yet. The reason behind the delay in Jayalalithaa's multi-lingual biopic is reportedly the film's climax shoot, which requires over 300 people.

Kangana Ranaut is essaying the role of Jayalalithaa, the leader of political power in Tamil Nadu. The film is a biopic of the political leader who singlehandedly ruled over Tamil Nadu for quite some time. It was set to have a big-screen release on June 26. It is helmed by Vijay.

