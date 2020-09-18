Kangana Ranaut 'not Ladaku; I Never Start A Fight, Will Quit Twitter If Proved Otherwise'

Kangana Ranaut is currently mired in battles on numerous fronts and her statements against politicians and film celebrities have been sparking controversies. Amid headline-grabbing quotes, the actor claimed that she holds the ‘record’ of never starting a fight. The Queen star stated that she was not a ‘ladaku person’ and is even ready to quit Twitter if anyone can ‘prove otherwise.’

READ: Kangana Slams MVA Govt Over Privilege Motion Against Arnab Goswami, Seeks President's Rule

Kangana Ranaut on being ‘ladaku person’

Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut wrote that the image of her being a ‘ladaku’ (one who loves to fight) was ‘not true’. Highlighting her ‘record’ of never starting a fight, she wrote that she was one to always ‘finish a fight’. The actor invoked Lord Krishna, and said, ‘When someone asks you to fight you mustn’t deny them.’

I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone aks you to fight you mustn’t deny them 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

Kangana’s ‘fights’

Meanwhile, the major fight that Kangana has been involved in recently has been one with the Shiv Sena. The actor had returned to Mumbai for six days after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had asked her not to come to the city amid her statements in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. On her way to the city, the Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolished a portion of her office, citing ‘illegal alterations.’

READ: Kangana Ranaut Shares Before-after Pics Of Mumbai Office, Terms It 'rape Of Her Future'

Kangana vented out her anger at the party, calling it ‘Babur’s Army’ and warned Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that his ‘arrogance will be broken.’ She has also sought damages of Rs 2 crore from the BMC over the incident.

The actor also got into heated verbal duels with numerous stars from the film industry in the last few months. Arguments with Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker had made headlines after Kangana had highlighted nepotism and campism in the industry. The Tanu Weds Manu star also vented out at Jaya Bachchan after the actor-MP hit out at the former’s ‘gutter’ comment about the film industry amid allegations of widespread drug consumption.

In the latest, she got into a tiff with Anurag Kashyap on Twitter, while her use of a term for Urmila Matondkar also became a talking point.

READ: Kangana Shames Congress For 'unemployment Day' Trend; Posts Sena-led Office Devastation

READ: On PM Modi's Birthday, Kangana Ranaut Gets Teary-eyed; Hails Stature, Slams His Detractors

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.