Salma Hayek Reveals She Worships Goddess Lakshmi To Connect With Her "inner Beauty"

Salma Hayek has revealed a spiritual insight about herself. In her latest Instagram post, Salma Hayek opened to her followers about her worshipping Goddess Lakshmi for “inner beauty”. Salma’s Instagram post has gone viral on social media and is getting love from her fans.

Salma reveals the secret of her inner beauty

Salma Hayek is no stranger to the film industry. The American – Mexican actor has been working in the global entertainment industry for decades now. Salma Hayek stays connected to her fans very well via social media. She shares regular updates about her life with her fans now and then.

In her recent Instagram post, Salma Hayek opened up about her spiritual beliefs. In this post, Salma shared a picture of Goddess Laxmi and revealed that she prays and meditates to the Goddess now and then to connect with her “inner beauty”. She explained the reason behind this meditation technique in the caption.

She wrote, “When I want to connect with inner beauty, I start my meditation focusing on the goddess Lakshmi, who in Hinduism represents wealth, fortune, love, beauty, MaÌ„yaÌ„ (literally meaning "illusion" or "magic”), joy, and prosperity. Somehow her image makes me feel joyful, and joy is the greatest door for your inner beauty”.

The moment Salma Hayek posted this picture it went viral in no time. Many of Salma Hayek’s Indian fans commented on the post and showered their love. Even Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu commented on the post. She wrote, “Amazing”. Some fans even wanted Salma Hayek to pay a visit to India and cordially invited her through the comment section. Take a look at these comments on Salma Hayek’s post here.

But Salma Hayek is not the only Hollywood celebrity who worships Hindu Gods. Back in 2017, the pop star and former Disney star Miley Cyrus also posted pictures of a Laxmi Puja that took place in her house. Even though Cyrus has deleted the pictures she continues to practice certain things. The Wrecking Ball singer even has Karma and Om tattooed on herself in the Devanagari script.

