Kangana Ranaut Shares What's 'most Soothing & Comforting' As She Turns 'Thalaivi' On Sets

In unprecedented circumstances, there were no shootings, film sets and the often chaotic scenes of crew making arrangements as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the world. After a break of many months, actors and technicians are resuming shoots as the government gave a go-ahead for the 'unlock' phase. The experience of returning to a film set seems to be overwhelming the artists, as Kangana Ranaut recently felt while shooting for Thalaivi.

Kangana Ranaut overwhelmed on return to Thalaivi sets

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share behind-the-scene pictures from her scene discussion with director AL Vijay. In what seemed like a setting of a scene in the office of an administrator, the actor is dressed in a saree and has donned glasses as the filmmaker explained the scene to her. One can also see the crew setting up the props for the scene, while wearing masks and face shields.

The 33-year-old wrote that the stills were from the early morning discussion on the sets and called Vijay as an ‘absolutely talented and most affectionate director’. Sharing her delight about returning to a film set, she wrote that there were ‘many amazing places’, but it was a film set that was ‘most soothing and comforting’ for her.

Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/qGjw0nQjRQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 5, 2020

A few days ago too, the actor had expressed her happiness about heading to a film set after seven months. She had then termed the film as her ‘most ambitious bilingual project’ when she had headed South for the shoot.

Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic.

P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them ❤️ pic.twitter.com/drptQUzvXK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 1, 2020

Kangana Ranaut plays the role of ‘Thalaivi’, late actor-turned-politician J Jayalalitha, who served as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister multiple times. The movie traces her journey from the glamour world to rise in the political field.

First glimpse of #Jayalalitha biopic... Kangana Ranaut in #Thalaivi... Directed by Vijay... Produced by Vishnu Induri and Shaailesh R Singh... 26 June 2020 release. #ThalaiviFirstLook pic.twitter.com/idRfL6iLMW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 23, 2019

Thalaivi was earlier slated for a release in June, but has been pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The release of the first look and teaser had sparked huge buzz last year. The movie also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo, Bhagyashree, Jisshu Sengupta, among others.

