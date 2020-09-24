Salma Hayek Proudly Shows-off Her 'white Hair Of Wisdom', Fans Call Her 'timeless Beauty'

Grown Ups fame Salma Hayek was proudly seen showing-off her ‘white hair of wisdom’ on Wednesday, September 24. The actor just celebrated her 54th birthday, earlier this month and it seems that the timeless beauty has now begun to get white hair on her scalp. Displaying her brunette locks, the latest photo of the actor features her lying down on a flat surface.

Salma Hayek’s ‘White hair of wisdom’

Taking to Instagram, Salma displayed her messy bun as she laid her head on a bright blue towel, making her white strands of hair visible. Her gorgeous brunette tresses looked elegant even in a messy bun. By looking at the picture, most of her roots yet appear to be dark, hence it is safe to say that she isn’t undergoing all-over grey ageing. Only a few sparse locks, here and there on her scalp have turned white.

Hayek posted the photo in a way that appeared inspirational for her fans to watch as she captioned the picture as “the white hair of wisdom”. The actor aptly displayed her white locks as a positive thing by following her English caption with Spanish and French translation. Check out Salma Hayek’s latest Instagram photo here:

As soon as the post surfaced online, The Hitman’s Bodyguard actor was hailed by fans for her optimistic approach. While some called her “timeless and ageless beauty”, others referred to her as a “goddess”. Many appreciated the way, she presented her white locks. Here’s a glimpse of how fans reacted:

On the professional front, Salma Hayek was last seen in The Roads Not Taken, she will next feature in Marvel’s most anticipated film, The Eternals. The film will chronicle the story that is about to take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. It will focus on the Eternals, who have hidden for thousands of years, however, they must reunite to protect Earth from their greatest enemies, namely the Deviants. Salma Hayek will play the role of Ajak in the film, who is the wise and spiritual leader of the Eternals. Along with this, she will also star in Patrick Hughes comedy flick The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

