When Salman Khan And Kangana Ranaut Recreated 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' On Stage; Watch

Salman Khan is a popular actor, producer, and TV host. In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss season 7, Kangana Ranaut had visited the show during the Weekend Ka Wow episode. During the show, Kangana asked a few questions to Salman regarding his films, and the duo had great fun on the sets.

On the show, Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut also enacted the famous friendship cap scene from Salman Khan’s debut film Maine Pyaar Kiya. Take a look:

When Salman and Kangana played Prem and Suman on Bigg Boss sets

Salman Khan, on Kangana's request, enacted his iconic friendship cap scene from his sensational movie Maine Pyaar Kiya. The moment when Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut enacted the scene definitely made for a nostalgic watch for many. Later, Kangana Ranaut even expressed that she would have loved to do the role opposite Salman in the film. Watch the video below:

This is not the only time Salman Khan talked about his debut film. Recently, the actor recreated the mirror kissing scene from the movie Maine Pyaar Kiya. But the actor added a twist to suit it to current COVID-19 pandemic situation. The actor shared a then and now video recreating the scene from the film.

If MPK releases now...

Happy Easter

Happy Easter

Stay focused and stay strong!

In the beginning, the scene where Salman kisses the lipstick mark on the mirror left by Suman (Bhagyashree’s character) appears. However, in the next part, Salman Khan recreates the scene with a twist. Instead of kissing the mirror, he cleans the mark with a spray and a piece of cloth. Soon after the Sultan actor shared the video, it went viral on social media.

All about Maine Pyaar Kiya

Maine Pyaar Kiya was a musical romantic drama directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film was his directorial debut, and he also co-wrote the film. The film featured Salman Khan in his first leading role and Bhagyashree in her debut. It also featured Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Rajeev Verma, Ajit Vachani, and Laxmikant Berde in pivotal roles. The film was a blockbuster hit and both lead actors even won Filmfare Awards in Best Male Debut and Best Female Debut categories.

