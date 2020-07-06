R Madhavan Gives A Glimspe Of His 20-year Journey In Less Than 2 Minutes; Watch

Bollywood actor R Madhavan is one of the well-known celebs in the film industry. He recently took the internet by storm as he shared a video of his journey in less than two minutes. The video is sure to leave netizens stunned. Here's what it is about.

R Madhavan took to his Instagram handle to share a video made by Hiya Chadha to honour his two decades in the entertainment industry. The two-minute video shows each and every character of the actor right from his film initial films to his recent films. The video beautifully shows all emotions of the actor from the myriad of films. The song in the background is sung by Harry Styles and is titled as Watermelon Sugar.

Along with this video, the actor also went on to pen a short and sweet note. He went on to thank Hiya Chadha for the video and also said that he felt “nostalgic” seeing his “20 years of a career in less than 2 mins”. Watch the video below.

After seeing this video, fans went on to praise and congratulate the actor for his hard work. The post received several likes and comments. One of his fans wrote, “I am your biggest fan”. While the other one wrote, “You won many hearts in 3 mins” Check out a few more comments below.

About the actor

Madhavan started his career in the 90s as a television actor with shows like Jeene Bhi Do Yaaro, Neeyat, Raj Kahani, Badalte Rishte, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Hum Dono and many more. Fans and critics praised loved his acting and he was also known as the chocolate boy of the 90s. He went on to make his debut with the film Inferno that released in 1997 and starred in several films such as Vikram Vedha, 3 Idiots, Breathe, Saala Khadoos, Jodi Breakers, Tanu Weds Manu and many more.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which is also written and directed by him. The movie is based on the life of ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused of being a spy and arrested in 1994. The film is expected for a 2020 release.

