R Madhavan Feels Flushed On Seeing Old Video, Tags Self As 'worst Dancer In Tamil Cinema'

R Madhavan enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares quirky updates and responses for them. On Friday, one of his fans shared a clip from a Tamil language movie Nala Damayanthi which featured Madhavan along with actor Geetu Mohandas dancing to the song 'Thirumangalya Dharanam'. The video evidently left the Rang De Basanti actor flushed as he saw himself dancing on the screen.

“Hi @ActorMadhavan was rewatching this cute song, permission to marry you please,” read the tweet. The accompanying video is of the song Thirumangalya Dharanam from Madhavan’s 2003 film Nala Damayanthi. The actor replied, “To the worst dancer in the history of tamil cinema???”

To the worst dancer in the history of tamil cinema???🙈🙈🙈😆😆 https://t.co/I3MnrGZevy — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 3, 2020

Fans of the actor raised his spirits by praising him for the movies that he's done so far. One user complimented his charming smile and wrote, “Not every hero need dancing skills.. just a smile is enough for few". The film Nala Damayanthi featured Madhavan as a Tamil cook in Australia and also starred actors Geetu Mohandas and Shrutika and was produced by Kamal Haasan.

Madhavan recently celebrated 19 years of his film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein online. He, however, refuted rumours of a sequel to his hit romantic film. He said that he hopes that “someone somewhere” comes up with an age-appropriate script for the sequel of the film. He shared a picture of him and Dia posing in front of a poster of the Gautham Menon directorial.

# RHTDM ..Guysss ...been reading rumors about the sequel .. 🤞🤞🤞and hoping it’s true-cause I have no idea about this 🙈🙈.. just praying that someone somewhere has an age appropriate script for Dia and I -varna अब madhav shastri बनना तो hathi को चड्डी पहनाने ke बराबर है🙈🙈😆। pic.twitter.com/dKYOMEcccA — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 24, 2020

What's next for the Rang De Basanti actor?

Madhavan is currently busy shooting for director Dilip Kumar's Maara, opposite Vikram Vedha co-star Shraddha Srinath. Apart from Maara, he has Telugu thriller film Nishabdham opposite Bahubali actor Anushka Shetty. The 3 Idiots actor is all set to feature in his next Bollywood film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect based on the life of former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan. R Madhavan will not only play the lead role, but also produce, direct and write the film. He was last seen in a cameo in Tanu Weds Manu director Aanand L Rai's film Zero.

