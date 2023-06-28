Kangana Ranaut Starrer Chandramukhi 2 First Poster, Teaser Release Date Out

Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence’s highly anticipated film, Chandramukhi 2, is nearing its release, and fans are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the film’s teaser. The locked door depicted in the captivating poster holds secrets and mysteries that promises mystery and thrill.

Exciting update on Chandramukhi 2

Lyca Productions, the production house behind the movie, recently took to Twitter to share an update along with a captivating poster. The tweet stated, “An exciting announcement from the house of Chandramukhi 🗝️ is coming your way at 5 PM tomorrow! 🤩 #Chandramukhi2 🗝️ #CM2 🗝️ 🎬 #PVasu 🌟 @offl_Lawrence @KanganaTeam”.

The intriguing poster features a locked door with Shiva’s trishool and a woman’s hand about to open it. The words ‘WAIT UNTIL TOMORROW 5 PM’ add to the suspense and excitement surrounding the teaser release.

Chandramukhi 2: The highly anticipated sequel takes shape

Recently, Raghava Lawrence completed the shooting of Chandramukhi 2, as announced by the film’s makers on twitter. They shared a picture from the set to mark the occasion. Alongside Lawrence, the movie also stars Kangana Ranaut, adding to the star power of the project.

Chandramukhi 2 is a sequel to the 2006 Tamil film and was officially announced in 2021. Filming commenced in mid-2022 and took place across various locations in South India, with the iconic Mysore Palace serving as a prominent backdrop.

The production house expressed their delight on Instagram as they shared a picture of director P. Vasu alongside Raghava Lawrence and other supporting cast members, celebrating the successful completion of the shoot.

With the shooting wrapped up, the team is now focused on post-production and eagerly awaiting the opportunity to present Chandramukhi 2 to the audience on the big screen.

Fans are filled with anticipation, ready to experience the magic and thrill of this highly awaited sequel. The upcoming teaser release is expected to provide a glimpse into the world of Chandramukhi 2, leaving fans even more eager for the film's release.