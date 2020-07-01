Deepika Padukone Prepping For Shakun Batra's Upcoming Film, To Start Shooting Soon?

According to a recent media report, published by a leading news portal, Deepika Padukone will soon begin the shoot of her upcoming film, which will be directed by Shakun Batra. In the upcoming film, Deepika Padukone will share the screen space with Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi along with Ananya Panday. Read on to know the recent developments in the shooting schedule of Shakun Batra's upcoming.

Deepika Padukone prep for Shakun Batra's film

The report added that Deepika Padukone is dedicating some time of her day daily to read a few pages of her Shakun Batra film script. The report further added that Deepika Padukone does not want to over-prepare or lose touch with her character completely as she will start shooting for the untitled Shakun Batra film after the lockdown will be lifted. The report also revealed that the makers planned to wrap the one schedule of the film in Sri Lanka, but the Coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown tossed their plan.

Talking about Shakun Batra's directorial venture starring Deepika with Siddhant and Ananya, the film will be bankrolled under the production banner of Dharma. Earlier, director Shakun revealed that the relationship-drama will feature the characters which are stuck in a morally ambiguous zone while finding themselves. The film is expected to hit the theatres on Valentine's Day 2021.

Deepika Padukone's films

Talking about the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the Meghna Gulzar directorial, Chhapaak. The film also featured popular actor Vikrant Massey in the lead. The actor was seen on the silver screen after almost a year. Though Chhapaak bagged praises from the critics, it failed to attract the footfalls.

Talking about her upcoming projects, she will soon play an extended cameo in Ranveer Singh's upcoming film '83. The Kabir Khan directorial will narrate the struggle of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and his team to win the World Cup 1983. Reportedly, the sport-drama is scheduled to release on Christmas 2020. Apart from this, she has numerous projects in her kitty, including the Hindi adaptation of a Hollywood film, The Intern. Reportedly, late actor Rishi Kapoor was approached for the upcoming flick.

