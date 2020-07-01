Malaika Arora Or Katrina Kaif: Who Looked More Glamorous In The Red One-shoulder Ensemble?

Bollywood celebs are known for setting unique trends and pulling off every possible look effortlessly. Speaking of which, Malaika Arora sported a stunning one-shoulder red outfit which reminded us of Katrina Kaif, as she had also sported a similar looking outfit. Here’s taking a look at Malaika Arora and Katrina Kaif’s metallic mirror outfit that fans can take inspiration from.

Malaika Arora

Malaika, who is known for her glam quotient, sported a red one-shoulder satin gown. The ensemble also consisted of a cut-out detailing, thigh-high slit and back lace. The actor also opted for parted bouncy waves, well-done brows, bold lips and completed the outfit with ear studs, a statement ring and strappy heels. Take a look:

Also read | Nushrat Bharucha-Kartik Aaryan Or Katrina Kaif-Akshay Kumar: Better On-screen Jodi?

Katrina Kaif

Katrina, on the other hand, who is equally stylish donned a similar-looking one-shoulder red gown giving it her unique twist. The actor’s outfit had a cut-out detailing, long sleeve and thigh-high slit. She completed the outfit with dangler earrings, a statement ring and also opted for parted bouncy hair, well-done brows, dramatic eyes and a lip. Take a look:

(Image courtesy: Shinil Payamal Pinterest)

Both Malaika and Katrina are two fashion divas known as trendsetters. Whether it is their airport looks, magazine covers, or casual outings, the fashion police have always been impressed by their spectacular choice of outfits. And seeing their fashionable outfits, it's safe to say that fans are sure to imitate their style, too.

Also read | A Peek Into Malaika Arora's Luxurious Mumbai Residence; See Pictures Here

On the work front

Malaika was last seen judging the Supermodel of the Year reality show. She's currently spending time at home in Mumbai as she keeps sharing several posts about how she spends her day during the lockdown. As per her posts, she seems to be indulgent in cooking, workouts, reading and many other activities.

Katrina, on the other hand, was last seen in the film Bharat alongside Salman Khan. She is also spending her time at home with her loved ones and is seen sharing productivity posts on her social media handle. Seeing her posts, the actor has been spending her time doing the household chores, cooking and more.

Also read | Malaika Arora Or Kangana Ranaut: Who Rocked The Pastel Co-ord Set Like A Diva?

Also read | Anushka Sharma And Malaika Arora In Puffy Sleeves Ensemble; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.