Kriti Sanon Or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who Wore The Blue Amit Aggarwal Couture Better?

Bollywood celebs like Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and many more are always seen giving some unique fashion ideas that make heads turn. Whether it's red carpet appearances or wearing short dresses for casual outings, actors have consistently exhibited their unique fashion style. However, their outfits often collide with each other making it a fashion faceoff. Bollywood divas Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a similar-looking outfit while giving it their unique twist. Here's taking a look at Kriti and Kareena's similar-looking outfits that fans and fashionistas can take inspiration from.

Kriti Sanon

(Pic Credit: Yogen Shah Instagram)

At an IIFA event in New York, Kriti Sanon was spotted wearing a shiny blue Amit Aggarwal dress. Her outfit had an elaborate ruffle-pleated hem. The Raabta actor completed her look with a pair of tassel earrings. A transparent pair of thong heels were her only accessories of choice. With her hair parted in the centre and secured with a knot, Kriti Sanon rounded up the look with a subtle makeup of nude lips and defined eyes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

(Pic Credit: Lakme Instagram Page)

In the same year, Jab We Met actor Kareena Kapoor Khan unveiled her first makeup collection in collaboration with Lakmé Absolute wearing the same Amit Aggarwal outfit. For the ad-shoot, the Refugee actor was styled by Tanya Ghavri. She completed her look with intensely dramatic eyes, pink lips and chiselled cheekbones. Slick pseudo wet hair rounded out her ravishing looks.

On the work front

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will soon resume work and has her hands full as she begins shooting alongside Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal for the film Bachchan Pandey. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Ahmed Khan’s much-awaited film, Heropanti 2. She will be seen sharing screen space with co-star Tiger Shroff in the lead role. The film is reportedly a remake of the 2012 Korean action movie A Company Man.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is reportedly an official remake of the 1994 American film titled Forrest Gump. The movie is currently in its shooting stage and is supposed to release in December 2020. It was reported that the film might get pushed further due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, no official statement by the makers is given about the same.

