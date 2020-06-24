5 Reasons To Watch Richa Chadha-Kangana Ranaut Starrer 'Panga'

Richa Chadha and Kangana Ranaut starred in the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directed film Panga. The film released in the month of January in 2020. The popular film stars actors like Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda, and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The sports film takes viewers into the lives of Jaya, a former Kabaddi world champion who is pushed into making a comeback into the sport by her family. However, things get difficult for her as she has to battle her inner conflicts and the expectations of society. Listed below are the five reasons to watch Richa Chadha-Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga.

READ:Richa Chadha Starrer ‘Fukrey Returns’: Reasons To Watch The Drama-filled Flick

Five reasons to watch Richa Chadha-Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Panga'

READ:Richa Chadha's Comeback To Fan's Comment On Her Dad's 'masked' Pic Is Full Of Nagma's Sass

Kangana Ranaut's performance

Kangana Ranaut who has been very active on social media has given a brilliant performance in the film Panga. Her character is shown in a different light in this film compared to her last film, Judgemental Hai Kya. Kangana Ranaut in this film essays the role of a mother who struggles to make amends between her dreams and life choices. The film's raw scenes blend well with Kangana's acting.

A film on dreams and life choices

The film Panga talks about the choice a woman makes in her life. The film talks about women empowerment in a distinct light. The film showcases the challenges, and choices a person makes to fulfil their dreams. The film focused on the sport of Kabbadi and Jaya's household, friends and life in general. The film at the end leaves the masses deep in thoughts.

Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha give BFF goals

Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha come together for the first time on the big screen for this film. Their strong bond as best friends can be seen in the film. Richa Chadha as always steals the show with her hard-hitting dialogues. Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha together make the BFF goals one aims to have in life.

The crisp storyline and attention-grabbing dialogues

The film is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari who has previously directed films like Bareilly Ki Barfi. She has not only made a great film but has paid much attention to the dialogues and crisp storyline. The film provokes many thoughts and remains entertaining all at the same time.

Highlights the sport Kabbadi

The film Panga not only showcases the life of a housewife with dreams but also adds emphasis on the sport Kabbadi. The film showcases Kangana playing Kabbadi in a different way. The sport receives much-needed attention and leaves one wanting to get on the field and get their hands dirty too.

READ:Richa Chadha Says ‘2020 Saw Me Postponing My Shaadi’; Posts Hilarious Meme

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.