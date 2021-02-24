Kangana Ranaut Announces Release Date For 'Thalaivi' On Jayalalithaa's Birth Anniversary

On the birth anniversary of Jayalalitha, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut announced the Thalaivi's release date. She revealed a motion poster of Thalaivi in which she can be seen in the look of Jayalalitha. She wrote in the tweet " To Jaya Amma, on her birth anniversary Witness the story of the legend "

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Shares Childhood Picture; Opens Up About Her Love For Photography As A Kid

Also Read | Emraan Hashmi Calls Bollywood 'fake', Opens Up On His Distance From The Glamour Industry

Kangana Ranaut announces Thalaivi's release date

Kangana Ranaut released a motion poster of Thalaivi in which she announced that the film is scheduled to release on April 23, 2021. Thalavivi is an upcoming movie about the life of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa who served for six terms at her position of Chief Minister. The film is directed by A.L Vijay and produced by Shailesh R Singh and Vishnu Induri. Check out the release date announcement tweet below:

Also Read | Where Is Mara Wilson Now? A Look At The Actor's Career After She Retired

Kangana Ranaut's tweet has garnered a lot of love from all her fans. Within a few minutes, the post has crossed more than 80000 views and 2000 likes and still counting. Many fans commented that they can't wait for the movie anymore while several others loved the look of Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalitha. Check out some of the reactions from her fans and followers below:

About Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi is a biographical drama based on the life of very popular Chief Minister Jayalalitha. Several other actors like Prakash Raj, Arvind Swami, and Jisshu Sengupta are a part of Thalaivi's cast. Arvind Swami will play the role of M.G Ramachandran whereas Prakash Raj is going to be M. Karunanidhi in the movie. Other actors like Poorna, Madhoo, and Bhagyashree will also play crucial roles in the movie.

The film is directed by A.L Vijay. A.L Vijay has directed several popular Tamil films like Madrasapattinam, Deiva Thirmagal, and Vanamagan. Thalaivi is produced by Vibri Media and Karma Media Entertainment. The cinematography of the film is done by Vishal Vittal whereas the music of the movie is composed by G.V Prakash Kumar and Rachita Arora. The film will release in multiple languages like Hindi Tamil and Telugu.

Image Credits: @kanganaranaut Instagram

Also Read | Tom Holland Says MCU's Spider-Man 3 Has The 'most Impressive' Superhero Fight Scene

Also Read | Jon Hamm And Tina Fey To Star In John Slattery's Maggie Moore(s); Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.