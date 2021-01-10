Kangana Ranaut & 'Dhaakad' Crew Arrive In MP; CM Hails Actor & Gives Film Plot Details

Days after completing the shooting of Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut has immersed herself for her next film Dhaakad. After preparation on the script and action sequences, the actor landed in Madhya Pradesh for the shooting on Saturday. She also met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, who showered praises on her.

Kangana Ranaut meets CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan ahead of Dhaakad shooting

Shivraj Singh Chauhan posed with the Dhaakad clapboard along with the members of the film’s crew at his office in Bhopal. Along with pictures of them enjoying snacks and a pleasant conversation, Kangana Ranaut shared that she came to why the leader was lovingly called ‘Mama ji’. Calling him ‘most gentle, compassionate and encouraging influence,’ she conveyed her gratitude to his ‘graciousness.’

Team #Dhaakad meet and greet with honourable chief minister Shri @ChouhanShivraj ji, today we got to know why he is lovingly called Mama ji, most gentle, compassionate and encouraging influence. We are humbled by your graciousness sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OrZBV794xi — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 9, 2021

The CM also posted moments from the interaction and revealed details of the film’s plot.

“The Beti Bachao movement has been underway in the state and I am happy that film is about the abuse faced by women and children," he tweeted.

"Padma Shri Kangana is a brilliant, talented and a nationalist artist. I am happy that the film has put priority on social issues. I wish them the best for the shooting and thank them for shooting in the state,’ he added.

अभिनेत्री सुश्री @KanganaTeam और उनकी टीम ने आज निवास पर भेंटकर अपनी आगामी फिल्म धाकड़ की मध्यप्रदेश में शूटिंग के संबंध में चर्चा की।



प्रदेश में इस समय बेटी बचाओ अभियान चल रहा है और मुझे खुशी है कि उनकी यह फिल्म महिलाओं और बच्चों के शोषण के खिलाफ है। pic.twitter.com/T4VyRU2sk8 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 9, 2021

Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut has been sharing moments from the preparation session of Dhaakad. Right from script reading session with the crew, which also includes Divya Dutta, brunch gatherings, where she introduced French director of photography Tetsuo Nagat and director Razneesh Ghai, she has been raising the excitement among her fans.

Kangana Ranaut plays a Lara Croft-like character in the movie. The movie had first been announced and the first look shared in 2019, and had been gearing up for release on Diwali 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the venture, which is now likely to release next year.

Apart from Dhaakad, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi next year. The actor has stepped into the shoes of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha. Her look had become a talking point. The Tanu Weds Manu star is also playing the role of an Air Force in the movie Tejas.

