Kangana Ranaut Shares Bright And Sun-kissed Picture; Leaves Fans Gushing Over It

Tanu Weds Manu actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle on Monday, August 24, 2020, to share her early morning sun-kissed picture. Along with the pic, the actor also greeted her fans with a sweet morning wish. Seeing this picture, fans and netizens cannot stop themselves from commenting on all things nice on the post.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana shared a picture of her early morning selfie where she looks all bright and happy. In the picture, the actor can be seen relaxing outside her house and as she sits there, the rays of the sun fall perfectly on her face making the picture look even better. Kangana can be seen sporting a thick black jacket along with a fur hoodie. She also opted for a middle parting curly hairdo, well-done brows, blush pink cheeks, and glossy lips. Along with the post, the actor also greeted fans by saying, “Good morning with a red heart”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this picture, fans and netizens went all out to comment on all things nice on the post. The post garnered several likes and comments. Netizens went on to greet Kangana back along with some sweet wishes. One of the users wrote, “Good morning and good to see you being socially active”. While the other one wrote, “Good morning, love this picture. Keep smiling always”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Good morning and good to see you being socially active 😊 — Ashish S (@realashishstha) August 24, 2020

Good Morning beauty ❤️ — Nasrullah Nas NK (@NasrullahNasNK) August 24, 2020

Good morning ❤️

Lots of love and respect. — Always a Masha Fan (@a_masha_fan) August 24, 2020

Kangana's debut on social media

For the first time, Kangana Ranaut appeared on social media on Friday, August 21, in the morning, making her presence felt on Twitter. She said that she had taken the decision to seek justice for Sushant Singh Rajput after seeing the influence of social media on the mass movement. The actor also went on to say that it has been almost 15 years since she worked in the film industry, and there have also been many occasions when she was under pressure to join social media. She also revealed that she had to let go of the crores of the deals just because there was a clause on the presence of social media. Watch the video below.

This is for my twitter family 🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/KGdJPPWrQ1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 21, 2020

On the work front

Kangana is next to be seen in A.L. Vijay's Thalaivi. The film is based on the life of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalitha. The film also features Arvind Swamy, Bhagyashree and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. The film is currently in its filming process and is expected to be released in 2020.

