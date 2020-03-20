Kangana Ranaut's 'incredible Moment' At Cannes 2018 Is As As Goofy As It Can Get; Watch

After the success of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana was seen in the film Panga. In the film Panga, Kangana was seen in the role of a mother of an 8-year-old who leaves her comfort zone and trains so that she can make a comeback in the Indian Kabaddi team. The actor is currently in Manali and is practising social distancing. The team of Kangana recently took to Instagram to share a throwback video of the actor from Cannes 2018. Take a look at Kangana’s video here.

Kangana Ranaut shares Cannes 2018 "incredible moment"

In this video, we can see Kangana dancing. Kangana seems to be enjoying her time at the Cannes film festival of 2018. Thje caption of the picture read “#FBF to this incredible moment at #Cannes2018. 😍😍😍😍😍😍”. In the picture, we can see Kangana Ranaut sporting a black tank top and a red track pant with a white strip with things written in black. She is also wearing a blue denim jacket. To complete her look, she is wearing dark glasses.

On a professional front

Kangana Ranaut is still working on losing her weight. It was reported that she gained over 20 kgs of weight to look convincing for the role of Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi. But her next films Tejas and Dhaakad require her to be in shape so she is losing weight. In Tejas, Kangana Ranaut will essay the role of a pilot. In the film Dhaakad, she will be seen in the role of a spy. Take a look at her post of training here.

