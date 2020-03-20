Kangana Ranaut Trains Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Disapproving Fans Say She Is "doing Wrong"

Amid the global outbreak of Coronavirus, people everywhere are being advised by their government to practice social distancing and self-isolation. India has also imposed a lockdown due to the current rise in numbers of those infected with the Coronavirus. However, Bollywood actor, Kangana Ranaut, flew down to her hometown, Manali and was seen continue with her training there. The actor, however, faced a backlash from her fans for apparently not keeping up with the safety measures of COVID-19.

A recent post on Kangana Ranaut's Instagram received quite a backlash from her fans who urged the actor to stay at home after she shared that she was training. Some even went on to say that she was "doing wrong" by not keeping up with the Coronavirus quarantine measures.

Here's the post by Kangana Ranaut

How netizens reacted

Kangana Ranaut continues to train to lose weight

The Instagram post was about Kangana Ranaut continuing her training to lose weight. She had reportedly gained 20 kilos to look convincing for the role of Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi. However, her upcoming movies, Tejas and Dhaakad required her to lose weight. Both the films apparently require the actor to be in her fittest form since she plays a pilot in one and a spy in the other. Hence, the actor was training with Sidhartha Singh to get back into shape. Sharing the picture, team Kangana captioned it, "Training never stops for #KanganaRanaut who is working out with her trainer, @siddharthasingh1810 in Manali during #coronavirus quarantine. Fun Fact: Sid has trained Kangana during Rangoon and Tanu Weds Manu, and she trains with him whenever she's Manali. (sic)"

