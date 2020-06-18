Kangana Ranaut's Team Slams 'PR Stunt' Allegations Over Statement On Sushant Singh Rajput

Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines with her stance on the nepotistic system and hypocrisy in the Indian film industry with renewed vigour following the death of 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Queen actor has been lauded by netizens for speaking up against the unfair practice which seems to have found a connection with Rajput's suicide. In fact, she has reportedly gained millions of followers on her team's verified Instagram account after her explosive stand following the Sonchiriya actor's death.

However, reports of her statements being a PR stunt have been doing the rounds and Kangana's social media team has slammed them and denied its allegations. On Wednesday, Kangana's publicity team shared such an opinion piece by a portal on social media and made a statement slamming them for such reports.

The statement read, “If Ms Ranaut’s focus was on gaining followers, all she had to do was make an account for herself, she chooses not to be on social media, she is arguably the most successful actress & can enjoy huge following. Even ‘not so successful people on Instagram’ boast of millions of followers, so stop peddling your PR agenda.”

Kangana Ranaut, in a two-minute video shared on Monday, slammed the nepotism and hypocrisy the industry comes with. She lashed out against the gatekeepers of Bollywoood for the parallel narrative going on about Sushant Singh Rajput's mental stability. She said, “How can a person who’d scored a scholarship to Stanford University be mentally weak? Why wasn’t his debut performance in Kai Po Che acknowledged?”

Kangana said that the actor didn’t get his due, despite his intelligence, a series of strong performances, and box office success. She questioned the people in power to answer why Sushant Singh Rajput's successful films were unacknowledged and did not win any awards. Kangana said, "Why did a terrible film like Gully Boy win all the awards when a spectacular movie like Chhichhore was ignored?”

Sushant Singh Rajput died of asphyxia due to hanging, his post-mortem report confirmed, after he was found dead at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. The Chhichhore star’s last rites were held at a Vile Parle Crematorium on Monday. Apart from grief and shock over his death, there have been controversies over industry bigwigs allegedly ‘boycotting’ him, the nepotism debate, and the demand for a probe from fans, relatives, and politicians.

