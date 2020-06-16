Kangana Ranaut and Kareena Kapoor Khan are two very popular names in the Bollywood industry. The two have time and again proved their versatility on screen, and now have taken over the fashion world too. Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been the glamour girl of the industry, but Kangana Ranaut has also become a fashionista lately. Here is who out of the two actors wore the red tracksuit better. Read ahead to know more-

Kangana Ranaut vs Kareena Kapoor Khan- who wore the red tracksuit better?

Kangana Ranaut is seen posing in a red coloured tracksuit. She has worn black shoes and left her curly hair open, giving them a messy look. Kangana Ranaut opted for a no-makeup look.

In comparison to Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen posing in a red tracksuit with thick white stripes on the side. She has worn white coloured shoes and has tied her straight hair in a simple and neat ponytail. Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a no-makeup look.

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the film, Angrezi Medium (2020) alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. The actor will next be seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film is reported to be an official remake of the American movie Forrest Gump that released in 1994. The movie is currently in its filming stage and is expected to hit the silver screens in December 2020. It was also reported that the film might get pushed for another date due to the pandemic. However, no official statement has been made about the same.

Kangana, on the other hand, was last seen in Panga (2020). In the movie, she played the role of a housewife who tries to resume her career in national Kabaddi. The movie was well-received by fans and critics. However, the film did not churn massive numbers at the box office. Kangana Ranaut would be seen next in Thalaivi. The movie is an upcoming 2020 Indian biographical film directed by AL Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan and Shailesh R Singh. The film is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The movie stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role with Arvind Swamy, Prakash Raj, Shamna Kasim, and Madhoo in pivotal roles.

