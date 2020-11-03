Kangana Ranaut remembers TWMR 'iconic character's 180-degree split; netizens have 1 demand

The film industry has often been known as a ‘male-dominated industry’ with most of the top heroes earning much more than the women, and their films traditionally doing better than women-led ventures. One of the female actors who proved this theory wrong had been Kangana Ranaut, who delivered numerous successes, where the film’s fate rested on her shoulders. The biggest one in this list had been Tanu Weds Manu Returns, a blockbuster, that the actor recently remembered with a sweet anecdote.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Extends Brother Aksht’s Wedding Invite To Himachal Pradesh CM

Kangana Ranaut remembers Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut shared a photo where she was seen performing a '180 degree split stretch.' The National Award-winner recalled the snap from the shoot in Delhi, with director Aanand L Rai calling the shots behind her. The photo was captured moments before her long jump, where she collides with R Madhavan’s character Manu.

She shared her amazement about the character of Datto becoming ‘such an iconic character’ as she gushed over the ‘beautiful memories.’

Who could have thought Datto will become such an iconic character, this picture is from TWMR shoot in Delhi, I am doing a full 180 degree split stretch just before the shot of my long jump, ⁦@aanandlrai⁩ ji can be seen directing behind me, beautiful memories ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LDU7NCPy7a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 3, 2020

READ:Kangana Ranaut Reveals What She Misses About Mumbai As She Is In Manali; See Post

Netizens reacted to the post with nostalgia, and many of them demanded a third installment to the story of Tanu and Manu, asking when it will release, and being confident about Kangana nailing the part or parts again.

Tanu weds Manu ka 3rd part ayega we r waiting — Manish (@Manish50520579) November 3, 2020

When is Tmw3 coming?? Plss tell???? — Dimpy (@Dimpy86313719) November 3, 2020

One of the best movie in your filmography , curiously waiting for Tanu weds Manu part 3 😍😍 — Kangana Fan .......♡♡♡ (@Hhhhhhh60027024) November 3, 2020

Datto deserves a lead movie! — PVA (@PinkvillaAunty) November 3, 2020

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 - my favourite character of yours. Hope to see on screen again one day. — Rhea Chakraborty Bhatt (@RheaMaheshBhatt) November 3, 2020

Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Kangana Ranaut had played a double role in Tanu Weds Manu Returns, with Datto becoming a new entrant into the story of Tanu and Manu from the first installment of the franchise in 2011, with their marriage facing crisis after four years. The movie, that had dollops of comedy and drama, remains one of Kangana’s highest-grossing films, as it crossed Rs 150 crore at the domestic box office in 2015. Not just that, she even went on to bag her third National Award for her portrayal in the film, which also starred Jimmy Sheirgill, Swara Bhasker, and Deepak Dobriyal.

Kangana’s upcoming films

Kangana Ranaut is currently working on Thalaivi, which she recently shot a schedule for in Hyderabad. The actor has also started prepping for the action sequences in film like Dhaakad and Tejas.

READ:Kangana Remembers Self-written Poem From May 2020, Shares Stunning Video Shot In Manali

READ:Kangana Ranaut Tweets To Justin Trudeau As He Says 'free Speech Has Limits' On France Row

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.