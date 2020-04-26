Kangana Ranaut Reminisces About 'carefree Days', Shares 2008 Europe Tour Pics; See Here

Amid the clampdown where people are spending quality time with their family members, Kangana Ranaut seems to time travel and recapitulate some old fond memories of her trip. The actor's official social media handles, managed by her team shared a series of pictures on Instagram giving a glance at her rip to Europe in 2008.

Kangana Ranaut shares throwback pictures from her old Europe trip

The Tanu Weds Manu actor who is known to break stereotype shackles with her roles can be seen all smiling in the pictures. The snaps showcase the adventurous side of Kangana who can be seen exploring each place with so much enthusiasm. In one of the pictures, she can be seen striking a pose outside one of the wonders, Colosseum in Rome while in another she can be seen posing inside a museum.

In the caption, the team mentioned that Sunday's are meant to be sharing throwback pictures where a person looks so carefree. While sharing the snaps, the caption read, "Major #Throwback check: Wanderlust Kangana traveling all around Europe (in 2008!!) learning about art-history and wines. Sundays are for reminiscing about those carefree days, till we can travel again ..."



Fans of the actor flooded the comment section with their beautiful messages, asking the star about her experience of visiting so many places and also about her struggle in Bollywood.

One of the users wrote, "Bhaut struggle kiya hoga apne apni lyf me." Another user called her, " Queen." Another fan chimed in and wrote, " Super."



Sometime back, Kangana Ranaut has been doling out major fitness goals while under self-isolation at her home in Manali. The actor's official social media handles, managed by her team, had shared a few pictures of her in the middle of a strength training workout. Kangana Ranaut and her trainer can be seen in hardcore workout mode giving weekend fitness motivation for those at home under lockdown.

The Manikarnika actor is currently under self-quarantine with her family at her home in the hills of Manali and has been actively posting updates about her activities on social media. Since the lockdown, Kangana has been spending her time getting into shape for her upcoming films Tejas and Dhaakad.

