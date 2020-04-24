Salman Khan Urged Kangana Ranaut To Do A Cameo In 'Ready', Read More Trivia

Ready stars Salman Khan and Asin in the leading roles. Directed by Anees Bazmee, it also features Paresh Rawal, Arya Babbar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Manoj Joshi, and Sharat Saxena in supporting roles. Ready is an official adaptation of 2008 Telugu flick of the same name. It revolves around Prem, who believes Sanjana is the girl chosen by his family. He falls in love with her only to know the truth about her identity. So, he creates a plan to win his lady love from her mafia uncles.

This action comedy film opened with mostly positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike. Ready emerged as one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2011. Here are some facts about Salman Khan’s Ready that you must check out.

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal lost his mother during the shooting of Ready. However, he continued with the film, being a professional. Moreover, the worst part was the filming of comedy scenes.

Salman Khan urged Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, and Kangana Ranaut to do a cameo appearance. During that time, they were shooting for their new film, Rascals.

Salman Khan’s Ready is a remake of the 2008 Telugu film. Helmed by Srinu Vaitla, it features Ram and Genelia D’Souza in the prominent roles. The romantic comedy film was a major hit at the Box Office and emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2008.

Zoo Babies song Dinka sampled the popular feet-tapping song Dhinka Chika. It was also inspired by Salman Khan’s Khud Se Har Koi Rutha Hain from Veergati and Ringa Ringa from Allu Arjun's Aarya 2.

