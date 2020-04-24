Salman Khan Urged Kangana Ranaut To Do A Cameo In 'Ready', Read More Trivia

Quick links:
Ready stars Salman Khan and Asin in the leading roles. Directed by Anees Bazmee, it also features Paresh Rawal, Arya Babbar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Manoj Joshi, and Sharat Saxena in supporting roles. Ready is an official adaptation of 2008 Telugu flick of the same name. It revolves around Prem, who believes Sanjana is the girl chosen by his family. He falls in love with her only to know the truth about her identity. So, he creates a plan to win his lady love from her mafia uncles.
This action comedy film opened with mostly positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike. Ready emerged as one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2011. Here are some facts about Salman Khan’s Ready that you must check out.
.@BeingSalmanKhan and Asin starrer, #Ready completed 5 years today!#5YearsOfBlockbusterREADY pic.twitter.com/xZS0CWQ1Dg— @zoomtv (@ZoomTV) June 3, 2016
This scene from #Ready is epic!— 9X Jalwa (@9XJalwa) June 3, 2016
Do you agree? @BeingSalmanKhan @AsinThottumkal_ #5YearsOfBlockbusterREADY pic.twitter.com/3H4aUdtAw0
