Kangana Ranaut's New Poster From 'Panga' Features A Cute Happy Family; See Pic

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is all set to release the trailer of her next Panga starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The movie will also feature Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill. Kangana will be essaying the role of a Kabbadi player in the movie. The filmmakers took on their social media on Wednesday, December 18, to announce that the trailer will release on December 23. The makers of the movie have recently dropped the first look of Kangana Ranaut from the movie Panga. The first poster featured just Kangana Ranaut. The makers have also dropped a second look from the movie that features Kangana and Jassie Gill.

In the poster, Kangana is seen sporting a simple ethnic ensemble paired with a black sweater. Jassie Gill is seen leaning on the shoulder of Kangana. He is seen sporting a simple checkered shirt and denim paired with a V-neck half sleeves sweater. The poster also features child actor Yagya Bhasin sporting simple denim and a blue full-sleeves t-shirt. He also sported a white printed sweater. The actors are seen smiling in the poster and from the picture it can be assumed that they belong to a simple middle-class family.

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel also took on her social media handle to share the first look from the movie. She also penned a heartfelt note for her sister. She said that she is very proud of her sister.

Kangana says when she was new biggest insult to an actress was to be approached for Maa ka role, it deeply disturbed her, after playing a mother in successful Manikarnika she is all set to be a mother again....(contd) pic.twitter.com/Q967Fijdp0 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

Kangana kickstarted shooting for the film last year in November. The actor will portray the character of a Kabaddi player. Kangana will once again portray the character of a mother after Manikarnika. The director had announced the film's release date as of January 24, 2020, through a post on Instagram. The trailer of the movie will be out on December 23, 2019.

