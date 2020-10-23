Kangana Ranaut Revives 'childhood Memories' While Savoring 'Murabba' At Parents' House

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is busy with the wedding festivities of her brother Aksht at her hometown in Manali seems to be enjoying her time while hogging on to some home-made delicacies. The Manikarnika actress recently shared a picture on social media where she can be seen enjoying her favourite "murabba" and reviving her childhood memories. While captioning the post, she expressed her fondness for the dish while sharing the recipe

In the picture, the actress can be seen relishing and devouring the delicacy from the bowl. In the caption, she even described the recipe of “murabba” which involves Galgal Khatta (citron) along with lots of green chilies, fresh coriander, salt, and sugar, which according to Kangana will send “chills through your nerves” in more ways than one can actually handle it. Apart from the picture where she can be seen soothing her taste buds, the actress also gave a glimpse of the Citron tree from her kitchen garden which is taken care of by her mother entirely.

Reviving childhood memories at parents house, who all know this murabba? Galgal Khatta ( Citron) mixed with lots of green chillies, fresh coriander, salt and sugar, this will send chills through your nerves in more ways than you can handle ha ha try it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3YQHXX5TDw — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 23, 2020

Read: Kangana Ranaut Fumes At OTT Platform's Navratri Tweets, Extends Flak To All Streamers

Read: On Amit Shah's Birthday, Kangana Ranaut Says Nation Fortunate To Have Him; Riteish Tweets

Ever since Kangana came back to her hometown, she has been updating fans with some amazing pictures of her kitchen garden and wonderful recipes being prepared by her mother at home. Earlier, she even shared a picture of her mother cooking Makki ki roti at home on the chullah which is being made and preserved by her mother every year. The picture was sent by her mother when Kangana was in Hyderabad shooting for her upcoming biopic Thalaivi.

Kangana Ranaut busy with wedding festivities

Meanwhile, Kangana is occupied with the wedding functions of Aksht while she is looking after the arrangements and preparations herself. An excited Kangana shared a post on Twitter and expressed how eagerly she looked forward t her brother’s wedding as she is witnessing a wedding in the house after a long time, as the last one was her sister Rangoli Chandel’s. Apart from her brother Aksht, she was also busy with the wedding of her cousin brother Karan who got married to Anjali in a private ceremony which was attended by close family members. On the work front, the actress who recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of her forthcoming film Thalaivi is losing weight these days to get into that perfect body shape for her next two films, Tejas and Dhakad.

After Rangoli’s wedding for more than a decade there was no wedding in the family all thanks to me but today my brothers Karan and Aksht broke the jinx and our ancestral house is drowned in wedding festivities, two weddings in three weeks starting with Karan ki Haldi today 🧡 pic.twitter.com/9SCl95c2OG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 20, 2020

Our family is hosting traditional pahadi dham for the newly wed Karan and Anjali today, Anjali can be seen in traditional attire, sharing a picture with Rangoli as well from the ongoing event ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BcbKw6yx0l — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 22, 2020

Read: Kangana Ranaut Gives Glimpse Of 'Pahadi Dham' Ceremony From Her Brother's Wedding

Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Kangana Ranaut Posed For A Happy Picture With Her Mother





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.