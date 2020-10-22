Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Kangana Ranaut Posed For A Happy Picture With Her Mother

Kangana Ranaut is currently spending time with her family. Here’s a throwback picture of the actor with her mother. In the picture, Kangana Ranaut is seen flashing a wide smile as she poses with her mother. The picture highlights the uncanny resemblance between the duo. Kangana Ranaut and her mother are spotted wearing black outfits in the picture.

Fans in huge numbers showered love on the picture. Kangana Ranaut's picture was appreciated with several love and heart emoticons in the comment section. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's unseen pic.

Kangana Ranaut enjoys her brother's wedding

On October 20, Kangana Ranaut shared a video of her brother’s wedding festivities. In an emotional message, Kangana also wrote that after her sister Rangoli's wedding, there was no wedding function in the house for almost a decade. She further said that she is glad that her brothers Karan and Aksht have broken that 'jinx' and there will now be 'two weddings in three weeks' in their house. In another tweet, Kangana shared her look for the day and added that she has 'borrowed earrings from her mother'.

After Rangoli’s wedding for more than a decade there was no wedding in the family all thanks to me but today my brothers Karan and Aksht broke the jinx and our ancestral house is drowned in wedding festivities, two weddings in three weeks starting with Karan ki Haldi today ðŸ§¡ pic.twitter.com/9SCl95c2OG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 20, 2020

Kangana also shared pictures of her from the function. The actor wore a wine coloured ethnic outfit. She opted for soft glowy makeup with mascara and kohl lashed eyes. She completed her look with a flower and open hair look. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's photos.

Borrowed my mother’s jhumkas, how do I look ? ðŸ™‚ pic.twitter.com/QOZBIrWHPc — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 20, 2020

Kangana Ranaut’s brother Aksht is all set to get married to his longtime girlfriend Ritu Sangwan, a doctor by profession. Aksht got engaged to Ritu in November last year in an intimate ceremony that was attended by family members. She also shared glimpses of her brother's 'Badhai', which is flagging off the wedding invites.

Today at Nana’s house in Mandi for Aksht’s Badhai, it’s flagging off wedding invites, a ceremony arranged by maternal grandparents â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/jcRlkEdy2S — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 18, 2020

Kangana on the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana recently wrapped a schedule of Thalaivi in Hyderabad. She plays the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the film. She also has films like Dhaakad and Tejas in her kitty. Kangana Ranaut will be seen in a fierce avatar in the action film Dhaakad, directed by Razneesh Ghai. She will also don the Indian Air force uniform for her role in Tejas.

