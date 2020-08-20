Kangana Ranaut Admires Ali Fazal For His Resilient Work In 'Death Of The Nile'; See Post

Director Kenneth Branagh is returning with another Agatha Christine adaptation, ‘Death on the Nile’, following up on his blockbuster hit 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express. To fans’ surprise, Bollywood actor Ali Fazal is playing a brief role in this mystery thriller. As soon as the makers unveiled the trailer of the film, it has created a tremendous buzz online filled with massive appreciation coming along in Ali’s way. Even Queen actor Kangana Ranaut praised Fazal for his ‘breakthrough’ performance.

Kangana Ranaut ‘admires’ Ali Fazal

Upon watching the Death on the Nile trailer, Kangana took to Twitter, to congratulate the Fukrey star for achieving a humungous milestone in his career. The Queen actor explained how ‘Asian people’ get opportunities to work in Hollywood films, purely based on their ‘auditions’. She further added what Ali has achieved is indeed a ‘big break’.

Kangana expressed that the duo has ‘different ideologies’, however, their art ‘binds them together’. While concluding her tweet, the actor mentioned she has ‘huge admiration’ for his ‘breakthrough’. Take a look at the tweet shared by Kangana here:

In Hollywood Asian people get break only and only based on their auditions, what @alifazal9 has got is indeed a big break,we may have different ideologies but art will always bind us together, I have huge admiration for your breakthrough @alifazal9 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 20, 2020

'Death on the Nile' trailer

The murder mystery trailer sees Branagh reprising his roles as Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. However, this time, he is vacationing abroad in a luxurious river cruise, when a couple’s honeymoon suddenly cut short. “I ask you, have you ever loved so much, been so possessed by jealousy, that you might kill?”, detective Poirot asks in the trailer. “The crime is murder and the murder is one of you”, he suspects everyone on the cruise.

Along with Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal & others appear in super glamourous avatar making fans go gaga. The Death on the Nile trailer ends with the tagline, ‘Murder was just the beginning’, which has garnered massive anticipation for the film.

First trailer for Death On The Nile!! It was such a delight to work on this project.. loved bringing this classic Agatha Christie story to life with our amazing director and dreamy cast 🚢🕵🏼💋💥 #MurderwasJusttheBeginning #DeathontheNile pic.twitter.com/s4xfqlRUuk — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) August 19, 2020

Along with Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal and Kenneth Branagh, the thriller film features Tom Bateman, Annette Bening and Dawn French essaying pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release in the United States on October 23, 2020. Produced by 20th Century Studious, the trailer has left fans eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the theatres. Take a look at how fans are reacting here:

- A murder mystery

- Directed by Kenneth Branagh

- An Agatha Christie adaptation

- An ensemble cast

This is going to be so good. — Jayden Marvel (@GemBiscuits) August 19, 2020

Love the trailer. After having read and re-read the book, look forward to seeing you in a different role, which will surely prove that you have a huge talent. Kenneth Brannagh, a huge talent as an actor and director, who takes the best. What a casting. Can't wait to see the movie — Laffont Brigitte (@BrigitteLaffont) August 19, 2020

