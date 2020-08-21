Kangana Ranaut expresses gratitude for warm welcome as fans trend #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut surprised the fans on August 21 after announcing a Twitter debut with a short video on the micro-blogging site. After her long absence on social media in 15 years of her Bollywood career, she said in the clip that she made the decision after witnessing the power of social media with the mass movement on seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. As soon as the actress marked her debut, netizens on social media started trending hashtag #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter where they expressed their happiness. On seeing the love being showered on her, the Tabu Weds Manu actress shared an appreciation post for all her fans.

Kangana Ranaut extends heartfelt gratitude to fans

The actress who was overwhelmed with the response shared a post on Twitter and wrote that it was so much heartwarming to see her friends trending #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter. At last, she offered her gratitude and love to all her fans for giving such a warm welcome to the actress on the micro-blogging site.

So heartwarming to see my friends trend #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter 🙏 immense gratitude for all the love and warm welcome 🥰🙏❤️ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 21, 2020

Several exhilarated fans of Kangana Ranaut were quick enough to hail the actress for making her debut on social media. The frenzy fans shared memes and her stills from her films to welcome her on the micro-blogging site with the hashtag #BollywoodQueenOnTwitte. One of the users shared a picture of the actress and gave her a warm welcome. The fans wrote this is one such day that every Kangana Ranaut fan had been waiting for a long time. Another user also shared a picture of the actress and praised her outspoken nature while welcoming her on Twitter. The fan wrote that the actress is like fire and is brave enough to outsmart people with her logic.

Welcome on Twitter Ma'am @KanganaTeam



Entire INDIA has been waiting for this from very long. 💓#BollywoodQueenOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/C11dJTALb9 — Durgesh Verma (@imDurgeshVerma) August 21, 2020

#BollywoodQueenOnTwitter

No one can stand front of Kangna,

She is Fire and Brave Girl

Most welcome Qween pic.twitter.com/BxmjXG7FPB — Àm🗡️t (@AmitKum59121280) August 21, 2020

She is Queen in real life too.

Iam from hyderabad mam, big fan of you. Lots of love ❤ and huge respect @KanganaTeam#ArrestRheaTai#BollywoodQueenOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/O9rZ6z0I2y — Vishwajith vishwa🇮🇳 (@VishwajithPodi1) August 21, 2020

#BollywoodQueenOnTwitter

I'm invincible Unbreakable

Unstoppable, Unshakeable

They Knock me down,I get Up again

I am Champion pic.twitter.com/649roM0a1Z — Thakur Aviral (@AviralFt) August 21, 2020

Love Love Love

Happy moments for all #KanganaRanaut fans and all #SSRWarriors she is herself now on Twitter. welcome welcome



#BollywoodQueenOnTwitterpic.twitter.com/09g4raLF7m — Gobinda | Justice for Sushant (@gobinda_msd_kr) August 21, 2020

A third fan of the actress from Hyderabad echoed similar sentiments while sharing a picture of Kangana from the film Manikarnika: The queen of Jhansi. While giving a grand welcome to the actress, the user commented that Kangana is a real-life queen as well. Another user chimed in and defined some of the qualities of the ace actress. The user commented that Kangana is one such actress who is “unstoppable” and “unshakable” no matter what comes her way.

The firebrand actress is known for being outspoken and vocal on issues that have gripped the country. She has made several revelations about the dark side of Bollywood in her explosive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami, in the backdrop of the case concerning Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 'Queen' actor who appeared on Republic TV on July 18 revealed many big names in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

