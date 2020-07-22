Sushant's Co-star Sanjana Says #MeToo Claim About Them 'was Concocted But Nobody Believed'

Sanjana Sanghi, in conversation with a leading entertainment portal, spoke about the #MeToo allegations leveled against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput while they were filming for Dil Bechara. The late actor was accused of misbehaving with his co-star and was allegedly troubled with the rampant outrage of people against him. Sanjana broke silence on the issue and claimed that even though the matter troubled both her and Sushant, they knew what they meant to each other.

Sanjana went on to claim that she knew what Sushant meant to her and Sushant knew what he meant to her and that is all that mattered. She said that she does not have respect for people who write baseless articles and that the entire episode was concocted on false claims. Sanjana exclaimed that people will know how comfortable she was on the sets when they watch Dil Bechara which is scheduled to release on July 24.

The debutante also said that the rumours and reports did not affect her friendship with him. She recalled the discussion with Sushant about the whole incident where he offered to release their chats for people to see. Sanjana shared that when even the chats didn't help the rumours, she spoke about it and was surprised that even that did not work.

Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise earlier last month left many questions lingering about his past of which Sanjana claimed that along with memories of shooting with him, the false allegations by the people left a sour taste. She clarified that if anything inappropriate would've happened, they would not have finished the film or shot in Paris. Sanjana went onto urge people to not believe in false allegations and claimed that she would not like to perpetuate the culture of giving explanations for lies spread by people.

Sanjana's clarification and assertions of being unable to correct the narrative around the claim - despite purportedly being the aggrieved party - assumes significance on account of allegations that a campaign was orchestrated to malign Sushant by members of the industry, and this may have been a part of the 'boycott' that was allegedly engineered against him before his tragic suicide.

Dil Bechara on Hotstar from July 24

Sushant Singh Rajput's unanticipated swan-song Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra is all set to premiere on the OTT platform's newest feature called Multiplex. The film is the official Hindi language adaptation of the book The Fault In Our Stars, written by John Greene. Dil Bechara features actors Saif Ali Khan, Swastika Mukherjee, Javed Jaaferi and others in prominent roles.

