Kangana Ranaut Drops The Latest Promo For Panga As Fans Anticipate The Film

One of the much-awaited films for 2020 is the Kangana Ranaut starrer, Panga. The film has already created a massive buzz among the audience for its gripping subject. The film has been produced by Fox Star Studios and written by Nitesh Tiwari.

New promo for the film Panga

Kangana Ranaut recently posted a video to Instagram which showed a snippet from the upcoming film. In the video, the character’s son can be seen trying to persuade Jassie Gill’s character to train his mother. Kangana in the film is shown as a mother who rises in the field of Kabbadi. The new promo looked adorable and gripping as fans commented praises to the newly released promo.

The film revolves around the story of a real-life national Kabbadi player from India. The individual battled through all the turmoil and atrocities and managed to emerge victoriously. Battling through various stigmas and stereotypes the character even displayed moments of love and support towards her family.

The film is all set to release on January 24 and is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The film will most likely face a clash with the Remo D’Souza directorial Street Dancer 3D. The two personalities, however, maintain a good professional relationship and Remo has gone on to say that he actually is excited to watch Panga, according to various news portals.

